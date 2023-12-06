NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 14

Sitting the top-scoring fantasy defense? You can call me crazy, but I will be benching Dallas this week. The Cowboys' defense is a bully in that it beats up on lesser offenses. But against the 49ers, Chargers, Eagles and Seahawks -- the four best offenses Dallas has faced this season -- the unit has scored fewer than five fantasy points in each. They scored just two points against the Eagles in Week 9. They face top offenses the rest of the fantasy football season (Bills, Dolphins and Lions in Weeks 15-17), so while I will not tell you to drop them, it’s also not out of the question.