NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 14

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Do not let a down performance on Monday Night Football before his bye make you forget just how good Fields had been for fantasy as of late. Prior to that Week 12 game against the Vikings, Fields had scored 21-plus fantasy points in his last three full games. Since Week 3, even including a game where he played about half the snaps, he has averaged 56 rushing yards per game. That’s equivalent to more than 125 passing yards. Plus, this is a favorable matchup. The Lions have allowed 21-plus fantasy points to a QB in three of their last four games -- including 21 to Fields himself in Week 11. Detroit has also given up the most rushing yards to quarterbacks. Start the Bears QB.
It’s easy to say Purdy is purely a benefactor of the offense he plays in. But want to know a secret? It doesn’t matter in fantasyland -- the points count just the same! Purdy has at least three passing TDs in three of his last four games and has topped 23 fantasy points in each of those three outings. He has 18 or more in four of his last five. He let us down on Thanksgiving against the Seahawks, largely because he didn’t have to throw much in a blowout, but Seattle is in the top eight in passing yards allowed on the year and over the past five weeks. The 'Hawks have also allowed the fourth-most passing TDs in that span. Round 2 of this rivalry should be more fruitful for Purdy.
It might surprise you to hear that Tagovailoa has not reached 20 fantasy points since Week 8, though he did come close last week with 19.2 against the Commanders. It’s partially because the Dolphins keep blowing out teams early and he doesn’t have to do much down the stretch. Still, there’s a lot of upside when you’re running one of the very best offenses in football. Tua has been able to consistently hover around 17 fantasy points in favorable matchups and he gets one of those this week against the Titans, who are in the top 10 in passing yards allowed on the year.
Love has been phenomenal as of late. Since Week 10, he’s averaging 286.5 pass yards per game, with 10 touchdowns total and at least two in every game. He has averaged 21.96 fantasy PPG in that span with more than 20 in three straight. Over this stretch, he ranks in the top five among QBs in yards, touchdown passes, passer rating and EPA. Oh, and he also adds value with his legs. He looks so much more comfortable than he did earlier in the season and has quickly become a fantasy QB1 you can start moving forward.
Wilson has proven to be a safe-floor option, but it’s been a bit since he reached 20 fantasy points. This could be the week he snaps that streak, as he has a great matchup against the Chargers. Los Angeles has allowed the second-most passing yards this season and had allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to QBs prior to last week's 6-0 win at New England. Not only should Russ be able to put up more production through the air than usual, but he also continues to add value with his legs. He's scored a rushing TD in two straight and has run for 20-plus yards in seven of his last eight. He is certainly in play this week.
Sit 'Em
This one is bold, and I went back and forth on it many times. But Herbert has become a boom-or-bust play lately, with fewer than 14 fantasy points in two straight and four of his last seven (he did score 24-plus in those other three). The Chargers' offense is lacking a downfield element and it’s capping Herbert’s fantasy upside. Plus, this is a really tough matchup. Since Week 5, no QB has scored 18 fantasy points against the Broncos. In that span, they have played Patrick Mahomes twice (held him to fewer than six points in one, albeit with the flu), Josh Allen (held him to fewer than 15) and C.J. Stroud last week. In fact, only Jordan Love has thrown multiple passing TDs against Denver in that span. Herbert is not a must-sit. But if you have another QB option you feel good about this week (like the any of the starts above), you can get Herbert out of your lineup.
I’m sure some of you think I personally dislike Geno Smith or something, since he’s been such a frequent face in the sits lately. That’s not the case: I consider myself a Geno fan! But he’s had a very difficult run of matchups. He proved me wrong last week, but sitting him has been the right call more often than not over this recent stretch. Since Week 6, Smith has been held to fewer than 14 fantasy points in six of eight games. He draws an extremely tough matchup this week in San Francisco -- the same team that held him to 180 passing yards, no TDs, an interception and 7.3 fantasy points on Thanksgiving. The Niners just held Jalen Hurts to fewer than 200 passing yards and zero passing touchdowns. In fact, this defense has allowed just two passing TDs since Week 9 in total.
If you think I dislike Geno, you probably slap the same label on my feelings towards Matthew Stafford. I’ll admit that he’s certainly been playing better recently and it has translated to more fantasy success -- he has seven passing TDs in the past two weeks. But now he faces the Ravens, who have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league this season (10). They have also yielded the fewest passing yards since Week 9. Stafford gets the Commanders in Week 15, so I promise you he will not remain a sit for long. You can even add him now to get ahead of that matchup if you’re in a streaming situation. But this week, on the road in Baltimore? I would look to get away.
If you follow me, you know I’m a huge fan of Winston. Football is simply more fun when Jameis is playing. He will air the ball out and make YOLO throws that not many -- if any -- other QBs would attempt. Go watch his touchdown pass to A.T. Perry earlier this season and you’ll see what I mean. But while he elevates the ceiling of the Saints' pass catchers, that doesn’t mean you have to start Winston himself. Especially not in what could be a low-scoring game against the Panthers, who have allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards and just 14 passing touchdowns this season.