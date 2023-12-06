NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 14

This one is bold, and I went back and forth on it many times. But Herbert has become a boom-or-bust play lately, with fewer than 14 fantasy points in two straight and four of his last seven (he did score 24-plus in those other three). The Chargers' offense is lacking a downfield element and it’s capping Herbert’s fantasy upside. Plus, this is a really tough matchup. Since Week 5, no QB has scored 18 fantasy points against the Broncos. In that span, they have played Patrick Mahomes twice (held him to fewer than six points in one, albeit with the flu), Josh Allen (held him to fewer than 15) and C.J. Stroud last week. In fact, only Jordan Love has thrown multiple passing TDs against Denver in that span. Herbert is not a must-sit. But if you have another QB option you feel good about this week (like the any of the starts above), you can get Herbert out of your lineup.