NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 14

It’s a two-for-one special here with the Boom-or-Bust Bros! Cooks has a fantastic matchup against the Eagles, who have allowed the second-most yards and most touchdowns to receivers. They have allowed the third-most TDs on deep passes. Cooks has topped 16 fantasy points in three of his last four, and given the way Dak Prescott and this offense are clicking (plus the matchup), Cooks is an excellent streaming option this week.





Davis does not have as favorable a matchup against the Chiefs, but he has a history of success against them. Last year, he caught three passes for 74 yards and a score in Kansas City, good for 16 fantasy points. The prior meeting was his transcendent playoff effort in Buffalo's narrow overtime loss, where Davis went off for 201 yards and four scores. Davis topped 22 points against the Eagles in his last game and four different times this season has scored 21-plus.





The floor is low with both these guys, but either could go for 20-plus in what should be high-scoring matchups this week.