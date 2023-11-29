NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 13

Let me apologize to my editors in advance, as this blurb will be a little longer than usual, but a call like this needs detailed justification. The matchup is terrible for Seattle. The Cowboys have given up the third-fewest yards and fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers. They’ve allowed the fifth-fewest yards to wide receivers lined up outside and sixth-fewest to those in the slot. So whether it’s Metcalf out wide, Lockett roaming or Smith-Njigba primarily out of the slot, they all have a poor matchup in Week 13. Dallas also runs man coverage at the third-highest rate in the NFL, and Metcalf has especially struggled in man-to-man. On the season, he has 10 catches for 157 yards with a 30 percent catch rate and a 57.3 passer rating when targeted while going against man. Lockett and Smith-Njigba fare better in rating when targeted, but have even fewer yards against man on the season. Plus, you can read the Geno Smith blurb in the quarterbacks file for my thoughts on his outlook this week. (SPOILER ALERT: It's dire.) It might be hard to get away from Metcalf and Lockett with six teams on bye, but if you have options, take them.