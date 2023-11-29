Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 13

Published: Nov 29, 2023 at 01:29 PM
Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
6-5

Being tied to the hottest offense in football is never a bad thing for a fantasy kicker. Aubrey has had more floor games of late, but he has just one game all year with six or fewer fantasy points. He has five games in the double digits. That’s enough to keep starting him. 

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
5-6

Lately, McManus has been very reliable in fantasy land. He has topped double digits in two straight games and four of his last six. He has reached 15 twice since Week 6, showing he brings a high ceiling, as well. The Jags should be able to move the ball against the Bengals and likely won’t hesitate to just take the three points if they stall in or near the red zone. 

Jason Sanders
Jason Sanders
Miami Dolphins
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-8

Sanders has been featured as a sit a whole bunch this season, but now he gets his flowers as a start. Early in the season, Miami's kicker was routinely being held to single digits, as he was so often regulated to extra points instead of field goals. But he has reached double digits in two straight and now gets the Commanders, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers. He is in play in what should be a high-scoring game. 

Cameron Dicker
Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2-9

"Dicker the kicker" is back in our fantasy lives! While he’s coming off of a dud last week, he has a potential get-right matchup this week. The Patriots have allowed the ninth-most fantasy PPG to kickers this season. Plus, with their offense struggling to seal the deal, the Chargers might be willing to take the points if they stall out in field goal range. The matchup has Dicker in play as a streaming option. 

Sit 'Em

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
New York Jets
New York Jets
4-7

After a three-week hot streak, Koo has come back to earth. He has six fantasy points or fewer in two straight games. He has scored seven or fewer in seven of his 11 games. This has the makings of a low-scoring game against the Jets. I would go in another direction this week. 

Dustin Hopkins
Dustin Hopkins
Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
5-6

This is not Dustin Hopkins’ fault, but Rule No. 1 in fantasy is that you need to score fantasy points to be useful. And a kicker is (mostly) only as good as the chances his offense provides. Hopkins has been held to seven fantasy points or fewer in the two games since Deshaun Watson went down for the season. He has single digits in four of his last five. While he’s a very good real-life kicker, I’m avoiding his offense, which means avoiding Hopkins. 

Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson
Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
8-3

It’s not you, Evan McPherson -- it’s your offense. The Bengals’ kicker was limited to just four fantasy points in his first game without Joe Burrow. McPherson was already an up-and-down fantasy asset, but now that his offense will struggle to consistently move the ball and get into field goal range, it’s best to avoid him entirely. 

Greg Zuerlein
Greg Zuerlein
New York Jets
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
5-6

Greg the Leg is a name fantasy managers know and recognize. They remember the glory days when he was an excellent fantasy kicker for the Rams and Cowboys. Those days are gone. He scored one fantasy point last week with Tim Boyle starting for the Jets. The floor is entirely too low in what should be a low-scoring game. Stream elsewhere this week (and every week as long as Boyle is the starter). 

