NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 13

This is not Dustin Hopkins’ fault, but Rule No. 1 in fantasy is that you need to score fantasy points to be useful. And a kicker is (mostly) only as good as the chances his offense provides. Hopkins has been held to seven fantasy points or fewer in the two games since Deshaun Watson went down for the season. He has single digits in four of his last five. While he’s a very good real-life kicker, I’m avoiding his offense, which means avoiding Hopkins.