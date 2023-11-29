NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 13

In the Steelers' first game without Matt Canada, Freiermuth put up a career-high 120 yards. While the floor had been super low previously, Freiermuth’s breakout last week simply cannot be ignored. He saw a team-high 11 targets, which is amazing for any pass catcher, let alone a tight end on many waiver wires. He’s a great streaming option and could quickly work his way back into must-start tight end status if he’s featured in this new-look offense.





Need a few more streaming options in a tough week? Buccaneers TE Cade Otton has proven to be a safe-floor play, scoring more than eight fantasy points in each of his last two games. Juwan Johnson ran a team-high 33 routes last week for New Orleans and caught four of seven targets for 45 yards. As noted with Taysom Hill above, the Saints' wide receivers are extremely banged up, which could mean added volume going the way of the tight ends. Jets TE Tyler Conklin is an option for those in deeper leagues. He saw five targets last week, catching four of them for 33 yards. Now he gets the Falcons, who have allowed the fifth-most yards to tight ends this season.



