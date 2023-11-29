NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 13

Everyone’s favorite virtual farmer managed to top 11 fantasy points last week. The issue is that 11 fantasy points is pretty much his ceiling. His high mark this season is 13.6, and that's his only outing above 12 points. So, you are looking at a floor of around five fantasy points and a ceiling around 11. The juice is just not worth the squeeze. Especially not in a matchup like this, as the Chiefs had been quite stout against the run prior to last week against Josh Jacobs. This has the makings of a Sunday night where the Packers turn to the passing game in an effort to keep up with Mahomes and Co. Add in that Aaron Jones could return and there is no shortage of reasons to sit Dillon this week.