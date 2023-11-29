Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 13

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions.

Start 'Em

Atlanta Falcons

5-6
New York Jets

4-7

Tim Boyle is starting for the Jets. I cannot tell you how tempted I was to write just that sentence and nothing else. In his first start, he allowed the Dolphins D/ST to score 21 fantasy points as they picked up seven sacks, two interceptions and one pick six. We have been streaming against the Jets for two years now, but the move to Boyle somehow makes them an even better matchup. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4-7
Carolina Panthers

1-10

The Panthers will no longer have Frank Reich calling plays, as he was relieved of his coaching duties last week. The Carolina offense has been worth streaming against all season but they especially struggled in the three weeks Reich gave up play-calling duties earlier in the year. They scored 15 points or fewer in all three of those games. They’ve also allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses on the season, including some week-altering performances. Stream the Bucs this week. 

Jacksonville Jaguars

8-3
Cincinnati Bengals

5-6

The Bengals offense struggled mightily without Joe Burrow, as one would expect. They allowed 10 fantasy points to the Steelers under Jake Browning’s leadership, with four sacks, one pick and just 10 points scored. The floor for any opposing defense is high for as long as they struggle to put up points and the possibility for a huge D/ST outing is absolutely in the cards if the turnovers start to flow. The Jags have forced turnovers frequently this season. They are a strong streaming option this week. 

Los Angeles Rams

5-6
Cleveland Browns

7-4

The Denver Broncos came through as a streaming option last week with 16 fantasy points against the Browns. Cleveland has struggled mightily without Deshaun Watson this season and now they may be down to their third-string option (PJ Walker) after Dorian Thompson-Robinson exited early last week. Until we see otherwise (likely never), you can stream defenses against the Browns. 

Los Angeles Chargers

4-7
New England Patriots

2-9

There are no shortage of streaming defenses this week. In a “how the turn tables” moment for anyone over the age of three, the Patriots offense is now one to target with streaming defenses after we avoided it for nearly two decades. They have seemingly no idea who to start at QB, have allowed 12 or more fantasy points to defenses in two straight and are surrendering the fifth-most fantasy PPG on the year. Take advantage and stream against them. 

Sit 'Em

Seattle Seahawks

6-5
Dallas Cowboys

8-3

The Dallas Cowboys are very good. Dak Prescott is the hottest QB walking the planet and deserves to be in the MVP discussion. Dallas has scored 33 or more real-life points in all but one game since Week 8. Three times in that span they scored more than 40. No defense can put up reliable fantasy numbers while allowing that many touchdowns. Plus, Dak has the lowest turnover-worthy play rate in the NFL this season according to PFF. Sit every D/ST against the Cowboys, which means the Seahawks in Week 13. 

Denver Broncos

6-5
Houston Texans

6-5

Speaking of MVP candidates, C.J. Stroud is also one thousand percent in the mix. Evidence that you should also fade defenses against the Texans -- even those playing as well as the Broncos have of late. Since Week 2, every opposing defense but one has been held to single-digit fantasy points against the Texans. The lone exception got to exactly 10. This is a matchup to avoid in fantasy. 

Philadelphia Eagles

10-1
San Francisco 49ers

8-3

The Eagles have a tough defense in real life, but it doesn’t always translate to fantasy success. For instance, they scored just two fantasy points last week against the Bills. In fact, their high mark since Week 4 is 10 points and in every other game they have seven or fewer. Given the matchup against the high-powered 49ers offense, I would fade Philly’s defense this week. 

New Orleans Saints

5-6
Detroit Lions

8-3

The Lions may have allowed a big fantasy day to the Packers defense on Thanksgiving but overall they’ve been an offense to avoid in fantasy football. Add in that the Saints D/ST has turned in single-digit fantasy performances in all but one game since Week 6 and you’re looking to stream elsewhere this week. 

