The First Read: Who will claim the AFC's No. 1 seed? Sizing up the top seven contenders in a thrilling race

The case for: The Dolphins feel like a team that is trending in the right direction. For all the criticism about their failings in big games, they’re still leading the AFC East and boasting an offense that is second in the league in scoring (30.8 points per game). If Miami can somehow find a way to keep rookie running back De’Von Achane healthy -- he’s once again plagued by knee problems after missing four games earlier this season -- it’s hard to see too many defenses slowing down an offense that already features quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and an assortment of other explosive weapons. The defense is also much improved now that cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back on the field. Most importantly, the schedule should allow the Dolphins to build some critical momentum. They will face the Commanders, Titans and Jets over the next three weeks before finishing with Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo. The Dolphins could very much be in control of their own destiny heading into those last three games.





The case against: We’re still waiting for this team to beat an opponent who has a winning a record. There’s no shame in the losses Miami's endured -- to the Eagles, Chiefs and a Bills team that was healthy back in Week 4 -- but there’s still a legitimate question about this team’s legitimacy. Those final three games will go long way towards clarifying if the Dolphins really have learned how to win in those critical moments. It also doesn’t help that the defense lost its best pass rusher, Jaelan Philips, to a torn Achilles in that Black Friday win over the Jets. This unit was just starting to hit its stride. It needs to find somebody to fill that void once Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen show up on the schedule.





Confidence scale (1-10): Seven. The Dolphins are an intriguing team in this conversation because it’s easy to see them sitting at 11-3 with three games to go. That’s when it all comes down to their growth over this season. They’ll probably need to win two of those last three games against strong opponents to snag that first-round bye.