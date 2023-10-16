Panthers head coach Frank Reich hands over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown

The change was Reich's call, per Pelissero, and Reich confirmed to reporters that it was "100 percent my decision from start to finish." The move comes at an ideal point as the Panthers enter their bye week, providing Brown with additional time to prepare for his debut with the play sheet in hand Week 8 against the Texans.

"I think the timing is right," Reich said. "This has been something even from the beginning that I have talked through with Mr. (David) Tepper and (general manager) Scott (Fitterer) from the beginning of the season. Thought that this bye week was going to be a check point. Really been thinking hard about it the last couple of weeks. And kind of knew it was leaning this way. I'm excited to turn it over to Thomas, and know he's going to do a great job for this team."

Reich said on Monday that from the moment he hired Brown during the offseason he knew this was a likely scenario, but he wanted to get to know Brown first before proceeding with a play-calling change.