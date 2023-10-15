2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games









Lamar, Ravens leave London with sigh of relief. Chalk this one up in the a-win-is-a-win category. The Ravens ran roughshod through the first half, but came away with a 15-point lead that could have and should have been far larger. After the Titans scored 10 straight to start the second half, the Ravens were staring at disaster, with a visibly frustrated Lamar Jackson pounding his fist on the turf more than once. Thanks in large part to a Geno Stone interception that curtailed Tennessee’s snowball effect, the Ravens hung on. The good was Baltimore scored on its first four drives and five of six first-half marches. The bad was four of those scores were Justin Tucker field goals. The ugly would have been a collapse just a week removed from a meltdown in a loss to the Steelers. That didn’t happen, but it’s clear the new-age Ravens offense is still working things out after six weeks. Jackson was sterling early, completing his first seven passes to five different receivers. But it was head-scratching to see offensive coordinator Todd Monken lean on the run after the passing game had marched the Ravens into scoring position -- Jackson was 2-of-3 passing for 13 yards and a touchdown on 17 red-zone plays. Fortunately for the Ravens, they can continue trying to figure things out having gotten back in the win column. Struggles continue for Titans offense. An injury and ineptitude summed up the Titans offense’s day. Ryan Tannehill left late in the game with an ankle injury that he tried to tough out to no avail. Prior to his exit, Tannehill struggled as he has much of the year and he’s sure to find a fair share of scrutiny regardless of his diagnosis going forward. But Tannehill was hardly the only problem as the Titans converted just one third down in nine tries with a sparse 233 yards of offense for the day. After an opening-drive field goal, the Titans punted on their ensuing three drives before muffing a punt return just before the half. Tennessee was fortunate Baltimore only answered its ineptitude with field goals or it would’ve been a laugher. Following a surge in the second half, one keyed by a 63-yard Derrick Henry run off a direct snap and fake reverse, Tennessee went nowhere after cutting its deficit to 18-13 midway through the third quarter. Sunday marked the fourth time the Titans have scored fewer than 20 points in a game this season -- all losing efforts. Something needs changing. Kicking game leads Baltimore. The Ravens special teams have uncharacteristically struggled for much of the season. Case in point was giving up a blocked punt for a safety that turned the tide in a wild Week 5 loss to the Steelers. There was more good than bad in the kicking game on Sunday, though. Tucker matched a career-high with six field goals and two were the byproduct of big special teams plays. Devin Duvernay’s 70-yard punt return led to a 23-yard Tucker gimme and a 9-3 lead. Then, just before the half, Baltimore recovered a Tennessee muffed punt that led to another Tucker three-pointer and an 18-3 advantage at the half. After the Titans got back into the game, it was two more Tucker field goals that salted the game away.





Next Gen stat of the game: Derrick Henry’s only carry against a light box turned into a season-long 63-yard run with +55 rushing yards over expected. Henry had 11 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown when facing seven or more defenders in the box.





NFL Research: There were nine made field goals in the game (Justin Tucker, six; Nick Folk, three).





