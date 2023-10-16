Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield puts loss to Lions on himself, offense: 'We have to be better'

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they'd be wearing the classic Creamsicle uniforms, it didn't mean for the offense to morph into the downtrodden Bucs teams of yesteryear in a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Baker Mayfield not only donned the Creamsicle, but he also wore the loss.

"We sucked today," Mayfield said, via the team's official website. "I sucked today, we sucked today, it was awful from the get-go. We can't play like that. We didn't start fast, we didn't pick it up in the middle and we didn't finish strong. Plain and simple, we have to be better. The Lions are a good ballclub, but if we play like that we're going to lose every time. I think the defense and special teams did an amazing job yet again."

Related Links

Mayfield completed 19-of-37 passing for 206 yards and threw an interception while taking one sack. With zero run game to speak of, the Bucs offense was an amalgam of inconsistency Sunday, unable to stack good plays. They had just one 3-and-out on the day but didn't have more than two first downs on a drive until the final desperation possession down two scores.

Mayfield couldn't find the mark deep, missing rookie Trey Palmer twice, and his INT could have gone for a big gain to Mike Evans had it not been tipped at the line.

"Not only those two to Trey but the tipped interception, Mike was going to score a touchdown," said Mayfield. "It was just one of those days. I had everything we wanted but didn't execute, so it's frustrating as hell. We have to find ways to make it work and it starts with me. We'll fix it."

Mayfield has been solid much of the season, but he's come up short against the NFC contenders, Philadelphia and now Detroit. The Bucs proved they can beat the downtrodden teams (Minnesota, Chicago) and battle rivals (New Orleans), but with a chance to show it against potential heavyweights, they've gotten beat by 14 points.

Mayfield shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss, but it was a collective effort. The defense held Detroit to 20 points but also gave up 9-of-16 third down tries, including several of 3rd-and-10-plus, and didn't create a turnover. The offense's lack of a run game is crippling the operation. And Todd Bowles' decision to punt on a 4th-and-2 from his own end down 14 points in the fourth quarter led to a clock-bleeding Lions drive.

Still, Mayfield said it's the offense's job to put up points, which they're not doing with any frequency.

"At a certain point, we gotta get pissed off as an offense," Mayfield said. "We should be putting a lot of points up on the board. It's gotta be -- we talk about the standard about winning around here, but offensively we need to look at it in a smaller picture. We should be putting up a lot of more points than we have been, and so we need to be accountable with that -- it starts with me and we'll get that going."

Related Content

news

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith following loss: 'We've turned the ball over too much lately'

Losers of three of their last four, the Falcons have been plagued by nine turnovers in that span. Said head coach Arthur Smith: 'We've turned the ball over too much lately'
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor takes blame for end-of-half blunder in loss to Bills

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor shouldered the blame for a botched sequence at the end of the first half that had New York poised to score and instead came away empty in Sunday night's loss to Buffalo.
news

Browns' defense shows why it's 'best in the world' in win over 49ers

The Cleveland Browns gave up one long touchdown drive to open the game against the San Francisco 49ers, then essentially slammed the door shut en route to a 19-17 victory. "We say it all the time. We're the best in the world," corner Greg Newsome II said of the Browns defense. 
news

Bills survive another slow start, scare from Giants on last-second pass breakup in end zone

The Bills played without a lead for the first 56 minutes of Sunday Night Football. They almost lost it on the final play of their 14-9 win over the Giants.
news

Jets earn first-ever win over Eagles, leave Jalen Hurts latest QB 'embarrassed' by defense

After a surprising, come-from-behind 20-14 victory over the previously Philadelphia Eagles -- their first-ever win in 13 tries over their NFC neighbors to the south -- the Jets are entering their bye at 3-3.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) active vs. Bills

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for the Giants' Sunday night clash with the host Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a high ankle sprain.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital for back injury suffered in win over Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was transported to a hospital after suffering a back injury during Sunday's 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.
news

Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury in 49ers' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game on Sunday. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey exited their 19-17 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in the second half with an oblique injury and did not return.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields suffers dislocated thumb on right hand in loss to Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury to his throwing hand. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.