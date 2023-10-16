Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield puts loss to Lions on himself, offense: 'We have to be better'

Mayfield completed 19-of-37 passing for 206 yards and threw an interception while taking one sack. With zero run game to speak of, the Bucs offense was an amalgam of inconsistency Sunday, unable to stack good plays. They had just one 3-and-out on the day but didn't have more than two first downs on a drive until the final desperation possession down two scores.

Mayfield couldn't find the mark deep, missing rookie Trey Palmer twice, and his INT could have gone for a big gain to Mike Evans had it not been tipped at the line.

"Not only those two to Trey but the tipped interception, Mike was going to score a touchdown," said Mayfield. "It was just one of those days. I had everything we wanted but didn't execute, so it's frustrating as hell. We have to find ways to make it work and it starts with me. We'll fix it."

Mayfield has been solid much of the season, but he's come up short against the NFC contenders, Philadelphia and now Detroit. The Bucs proved they can beat the downtrodden teams (Minnesota, Chicago) and battle rivals (New Orleans), but with a chance to show it against potential heavyweights, they've gotten beat by 14 points.

Mayfield shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss, but it was a collective effort. The defense held Detroit to 20 points but also gave up 9-of-16 third down tries, including several of 3rd-and-10-plus, and didn't create a turnover. The offense's lack of a run game is crippling the operation. And Todd Bowles' decision to punt on a 4th-and-2 from his own end down 14 points in the fourth quarter led to a clock-bleeding Lions drive.

Still, Mayfield said it's the offense's job to put up points, which they're not doing with any frequency.