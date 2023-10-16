NFL stats and records, Week 6: Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert continue record-breaking dominance

1) Dolphins have another record-breaking performance

This week it's all about Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert's historic performances against the Carolina Panthers.

Hill torched the Panthers for 163 yards in Week 6, bringing his 2023 total to 814 receiving yards, the most in the first six games of a season in the Super Bowl era. Hill was already the only Dolphins player with 700-plus receiving yards in the team's first six games of a season (he had 701 receiving yards in his first six games of 2022).

It was Hill's 12th career game with at least 150 receiving yards and a touchdown, tied with Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson for the third-most such games in a player's first eight seasons.

Now, Mostert, who entered Week 6 tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most touchdowns this season (eight), added another three against the Panthers.

The only player since the 1970 merger with more touchdowns in the first six games of a season than Mostert is Shaun Alexander, who scored 12 times through six games in 2005 en route to winning MVP.

Mostert's career high in touchdowns entering this season was 10, set in 2019 with the 49ers. He has already eclipsed that total. At age 31, Mostert is on pace to become the oldest player to lead the NFL in touchdowns (outright) in a season since Hall of Famer John Riggins in 1983.

Also, a note on how well-balanced this Dolphins team has been: They have exactly 15 rushing touchdowns and 15 passing touchdowns this season (both pace the NFL).

The only other team in NFL history with at least 15 touchdowns, both passing and rushing through six games was the 1958 Colts, who went on to win the NFL Championship that season.

The Dolphins also lead the NFL in rushing and passing yards, something no team has done since 1941 when the Bears led the other nine NFL teams in both categories and capped the season off with an NFL Championship win.