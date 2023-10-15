Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury in 49ers' loss to Browns

CMC joined ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ on the sidelines. The receiver was ruled out earlier in the game with a shoulder injury. Samuel played just eight snaps.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said after the defeat that the team didn't yet know the severity of either player's injury.

In 30 snaps, McCaffrey racked up 52 yards on 14 touches and San Francisco's first score of the game, a 13-yard touchdown catch-and-run. With the TD, he tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with a scrimmage TD (15 games).

Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason split carries for San Francisco (5-1) in McCaffrey's absence, with the latter scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.