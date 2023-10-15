Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury in 49ers' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers lost more than their first game of the season on Sunday.
Niners running back Christian McCaffrey exited their 19-17 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in the second half with an oblique injury.
The injury occurred in the third quarter, but the star runner wasn't ruled out until early in the fourth quarter with San Francisco leading, 17-13.
McCaffrey's initial questionable designation came late in the third quarter with the 49ers trailing, 13-10, but the All-Pro quickly came back in the game. His return didn't last long.
CMC joined Deebo Samuel on the sidelines. The receiver was ruled out earlier in the game with a shoulder injury. Samuel played just eight snaps.
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said after the defeat that the team didn't yet know the severity of either player's injury.
In 30 snaps, McCaffrey racked up 52 yards on 14 touches and San Francisco's first score of the game, a 13-yard touchdown catch-and-run. With the TD, he tied the NFL record for most consecutive games with a scrimmage TD (15 games).
Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason split carries for San Francisco (5-1) in McCaffrey's absence, with the latter scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
McCaffrey and Samuel will have a longer time than usual to heal up. The 49ers' Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings isn't until next Monday night.