49ers TE George Kittle fined $13,659 for T-shirt reveal during win over Cowboys

George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct after the San Francisco 49ers tight end revealed a personalized T-shirt under his uniform during last Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Kittle exposed a T-shirt that read "F--- Dallas" during the celebration of Jordan Mason﻿'s 26-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter -- the final score of San Francisco's 42-10 victory.

Saturday's news of a fine had been anticipated by the four-time Pro Bowler all week.

"Probably get a fine," Kittle said Thursday, via the Associated Press. "Wore a personalized T-shirt. Maybe an inappropriate word. ... It is what it is. It's a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

Kittle added that the shirt paid homage to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who wore a similar T-shirt during the 1994 NFC Championship Game against Dallas. The 49ers went on to win that game before winning Super Bowl XXIX.

Kittle, who scored a career-high three TDs in the win over Dallas, said he has no regrets about his decision despite incurring a fine from the league.

"100%. I'd do it again," he said.

The 49ers' endearing TE was willing to accept whatever penalty to help further a storied rivalry in the NFL, but his actions also got the attention of those in Dallas and may have already stoked the flames for a potential rematch in the playoffs.

"I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," Micah Parsons said on The Edge with Micah Parsons podcast. "Kittle's my guy, but I'm going to say this: Laugh now, cry later.