2023 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) exited in the second half without returning against the Titans. DE Brent Urban (neck) was ruled out against the Titans after exiting in the second quarter. Safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected in the third quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tennessee's Chris Moore.
- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (fibula) is questionable to return versus the Dolphins. Shenault Jr. was carted to the locker room.
- Chicago Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable to return versus the Vikings.
- Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (knee) is questionable to return versus the Saints.
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) and right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) are questionable to return versus the Colts.
- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) was carted to the locker room in Sunday's game versus the Bears.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is questionable to return versus the Browns. Samuel was seen walking to the locker room.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) exited in the third quarter and did not return. Wide receiver Chris Moore (concussion) was ruled out of the game.