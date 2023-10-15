Around the NFL

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital for back injury suffered in win over Patriots

Published: Oct 15, 2023 at 05:55 PM Updated: Oct 15, 2023 at 07:30 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was transported to a local hospital after suffering a back injury during Sunday's 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo was initially designated as doubtful to return as the second half began, but was quickly ruled out. Brian Hoyer took over under center for the Raiders.

After the game, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed Garoppolo was transported to a local hospital.

"I know he (Garoppolo) left, and everybody knows that he left," Josh McDaniels said. "They are just doing tests you know and making sure they take care of all that stuff. I do not have an update on Jimmy."

Following a field goal drive, Garoppolo appeared frustrated on the sideline before talking to trainers while seated on the bench. He then walked under his own power to the locker room with the final few seconds of the first half still on the game clock.

Garoppolo left with the Raiders leading, 13-3. He was 14-of-22 for 162 yards, a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers and an interception in the first half.

Related Links

Facing a Patriots team that selected him in the 2014 NFL Draft's second round, Garoppolo led the Raiders on three scoring drives in just under two quarters. Hoyer led two in the second half, finishing 6-of-10 passing for 102 yards.

Garoppolo was signed by the Raiders this offseason, reuniting with his former Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels, who's now the Las Vegas head coach.

In four-plus games, Garoppolo's completed 100 of 147 passes for 1,079 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, he's already missed one game due to a concussion and now the Raiders will play the waiting game, hoping he won't be forced to miss any more time than he already has.

Related Content

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) active vs. Bills

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for the Giants' Sunday night clash with the host Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a high ankle sprain.
news

Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury in 49ers' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game on Sunday. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey exited their 19-17 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in the second half with an oblique injury and did not return.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields suffers dislocated thumb on right hand in loss to Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury to his throwing hand. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill leaves Week 6 loss with ankle injury 

Tennessee Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ left for the locker room with an ankle injury and was replaced in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens by ﻿Malik Willis﻿. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Chargers on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) to be re-evaluated after four weeks

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the plan is to re-evaluate Jefferson's hamstring injury after four games but there is optimism that he will be back soon thereafter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked rib) active vs. Seahawks 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a cracked rib and has been listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

The New York Jets downgraded cornerback Sauce Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.