Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital for back injury suffered in win over Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was transported to a local hospital after suffering a back injury during Sunday's 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.
Garoppolo was initially designated as doubtful to return as the second half began, but was quickly ruled out. Brian Hoyer took over under center for the Raiders.
After the game, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed Garoppolo was transported to a local hospital.
"I know he (Garoppolo) left, and everybody knows that he left," Josh McDaniels said. "They are just doing tests you know and making sure they take care of all that stuff. I do not have an update on Jimmy."
Following a field goal drive, Garoppolo appeared frustrated on the sideline before talking to trainers while seated on the bench. He then walked under his own power to the locker room with the final few seconds of the first half still on the game clock.
Garoppolo left with the Raiders leading, 13-3. He was 14-of-22 for 162 yards, a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers and an interception in the first half.
Facing a Patriots team that selected him in the 2014 NFL Draft's second round, Garoppolo led the Raiders on three scoring drives in just under two quarters. Hoyer led two in the second half, finishing 6-of-10 passing for 102 yards.
Garoppolo was signed by the Raiders this offseason, reuniting with his former Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels, who's now the Las Vegas head coach.
In four-plus games, Garoppolo's completed 100 of 147 passes for 1,079 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, he's already missed one game due to a concussion and now the Raiders will play the waiting game, hoping he won't be forced to miss any more time than he already has.