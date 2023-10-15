Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital for back injury suffered in win over Patriots

After the game, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed Garoppolo was transported to a local hospital.

"I know he (Garoppolo) left, and everybody knows that he left," Josh McDaniels said. "They are just doing tests you know and making sure they take care of all that stuff. I do not have an update on Jimmy."

Following a field goal drive, Garoppolo appeared frustrated on the sideline before talking to trainers while seated on the bench. He then walked under his own power to the locker room with the final few seconds of the first half still on the game clock.