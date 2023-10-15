2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Chargers on Monday night





Monday night delivers a mouthwatering matchup between two teams desperately in need of a win to catch up to their division leaders. The Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Chargers showdown should deliver plenty of explosive moments both on offense and defense.





The Dallas defense began the season in style by shutting out the Giants, while the offense went and dropped 40 points to raise the curtain on what appeared to be a promising start to 2023. But in recent weeks, the Cowboys have struggled to wrangle opposing offenses. To the shock of many, they lost by to the Arizona Cardinals, then in Week 5 (in prime time again) they hit their nadir as they got blown away by the San Francisco 49ers. So will Dallas stop the slide, or will lightning strike twice in prime time?





The Bolts are coming off two straight wins and a bye week as they hope to light up SoFi Stadium with a big win over one of the top teams in the NFC. Justin Herbert is off to an impressive start and should be buoyed by the return of Austin Ekeler from an ankle injury. This is also somewhat of a revenge game, with offensive coordinator Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore facing off against his old team.





Here are four things to watch for when the Cowboys visit the Chargers on Monday night:



