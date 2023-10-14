Around the NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

Published: Oct 14, 2023 at 04:08 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler will be reunited in the Los Angeles Chargers backfield on Monday night.

Herbert, despite dealing with an injured finger, and Ekeler, who has missed three games with a sprained ankle, have no injury designations heading into their Week 6 tilt against the Dallas Cowboys.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said he doesn't expect any limitations for either Herbert or Ekeler on Monday night.

In his season debut, Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown during a loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he has played since. Now he'll return following a bye week with the Chargers riding a two-game winning streak.

The motor that's driven the Bolts offense, Ekeler scored 38 total touchdowns over the past two seasons. With Ekeler leading the way, the Chargers had 233 rushing yards as a team in Week 1. Without Ekeler, the Bolts rushing game struggled to 61- and 30-yard performances in Weeks 2-3 before a healthier 155 yards in a Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Having Ekeler back should be a boon to the backfield to say the least. 

It's also opportune timing for Herbert. 

Herbert, who's passed for 1,106 yards in four games with seven touchdowns and just one interception, sustained a finger injury against the Raiders and wasn't expected to miss time, but the prospects of the ailment affecting his play certainly haven't been ruled out. 

How Herbert fares taking snaps under center or carrying the ball on scrambles will be something to monitor. 

As for Ekeler's workload, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday he doesn't expect any limitations. 

The Chargers (2-2) and Cowboys (3-2) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

