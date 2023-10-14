Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

The motor that's driven the Bolts offense, Ekeler scored 38 total touchdowns over the past two seasons. With Ekeler leading the way, the Chargers had 233 rushing yards as a team in Week 1. Without Ekeler, the Bolts rushing game struggled to 61- and 30-yard performances in Weeks 2-3 before a healthier 155 yards in a Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Having Ekeler back should be a boon to the backfield to say the least.

It's also opportune timing for Herbert.

Herbert, who's passed for 1,106 yards in four games with seven touchdowns and just one interception, sustained a finger injury against the Raiders and wasn't expected to miss time, but the prospects of the ailment affecting his play certainly haven't been ruled out.

How Herbert fares taking snaps under center or carrying the ball on scrambles will be something to monitor.

As for Ekeler's workload, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday he doesn't expect any limitations.