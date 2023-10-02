Justin Herbert leads Chargers win despite suffering 'flesh wound' on left hand

He added it's something he would need to "monitor over the next couple days" and said he was "not sure" if he would be forced to miss any time. Herbert memorably played through a rib injury last season.

The Chargers' all-star signal-caller was definitely affected though, as it hindered his ability to take snaps under center.

However, his very good right hand was still able to come up clutch with a beauty of a throw to Palmer for a 51-yard gain on third-and-10 with 1:51 to go that enabled the Bolts to kneel away the game -- which he did from shotgun.

"He's a clutch player, he's always played his best in the clutch, and no matter what type of game it is, at the end of the game he's always going to be there, and that throw was a great example of it," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. "And just kind of hung tough the whole game, but then when you throw it down like that to finish it, it's just one of those signature plays that help you win a game like this."