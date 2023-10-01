What We Learned

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Published: Oct 01, 2023 at 01:13 PM
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

EARLY WINDOW

Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 2-2-0
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 2-2-0

Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:


  1. Jaguars feel at home in London. The UK's home team played its most complete game of the season in its 10th trip to London. After slow starts in prior weeks, Jacksonville dominated the first quarter -- outgaining the Falcons, 146 yards to 5, with more than 10 minutes of possession. Trevor Lawrence was comfortable in the pocket but made his biggest plays on the run, racking up 42 rushing yards on eight carries, four for first downs. With Zay Jones out, Lawrence leaned on Christian Kirk and Evan Engram (15 receptions for 143 yards combined) but also found time for Calvin Ridley. The former Falcon got off the schneid in his "revenge game," hauling in a game-opening 30-yard score on a busted coverage and sealing the game with a drawn pass-interference call, both against ex-teammate A.J. Terrell. On defense, Sacksonville showed up, led by Josh Allen's three sacks and a game-ending strip-sack.
  2. Time to get rid of Ridder? Desmond Ridder continues to experience a Jekyll and Hyde start to his career. Sunday's game showcased new horrors. After throwing just one interception in his first seven starts, Ridder threw two on back-to-back passes in the second quarter, just as the Falcons were finding their stride. The first was intended by Drake London but went for a pick-six; the second was in the direction of Kyle Pitts and instead found Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. The QB is oft criticized for not getting his top talents involved. Well, Ridder tried and failed in the first half. He bounced back in the second, however, finding the towering London for a red-zone TD (and just missed connecting on a second). A competent backup in Taylor Heinicke is waiting in the wings if head coach Arthur Smith wants to make a change. Smith told ESPN at halftime a change wasn't happening Sunday, and he was rewarded for his non-decision. But how patient will Smith be if Ridder continues to put Atlanta in holes and limit its offensive potential?
  3. Falcons continue to frustrate fantasy owners. Star rookie Bijan Robinson bounced back after a weak Week 3, with 137 total yards on 19 touches, showcasing his skills for the international audience. He continues to be the straw that stirs Atlanta's drink. The same cannot be said for Pitts. The former No. 4 pick followed up a season-best outing with a two-reception, 21-yard day against Duval. He out-snapped offseason acquisition Jonnu Smith by just six snaps, but Smith was Ridder's security blanket on the afternoon (six receptions, 95 yards) and now outpaces Pitts on the season. London, another first-round pick, got on the scoreboard and led the team in targets (seven) but caught just three balls for 28 yards. When the Falcons are winning, it doesn't matter that their star players aren't producing on par with their draft position. But when the offense is stuck in the mud and the losses pile up, Atlanta's aerial aversion to its top picks becomes increasingly annoying to fans and fantasy owners alike.


Next Gen stat of the game: Bijan Robinson totaled 105 yards on 14 carries and generated +48 rushing yards over expected. The Falcons rookie faced at least seven defenders in the box on 10 of his 14 carries (71.4%) and tallied 82 rushing yards and +39 RYOE on such attempts. Robinson is the only player to have generated +45 RYOE in multiple games this season.


NFL Research: Jacksonville's defense provided some international firsts. Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen became the first player to record three sacks in a game overseas, and safety Darious Williams recorded the longest pick-six in international game history with his 61-yard TD.


Miami Dolphins
3-0
Buffalo Bills
2-1

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Minnesota Vikings
0-3
Carolina Panthers
0-3

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Denver Broncos
0-3
Chicago Bears
0-3

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Baltimore Ravens
2-1
Cleveland Browns
2-1

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Pittsburgh Steelers
2-1
Houston Texans
1-2

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Los Angeles Rams
1-2
Indianapolis Colts
2-1

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2-1
New Orleans Saints
2-1

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Washington Commanders
2-1
Philadelphia Eagles
3-0

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Cincinnati Bengals
1-2
Tennessee Titans
1-2

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


LATE WINDOW

Las Vegas Raiders
1-2
Los Angeles Chargers
1-2

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


New England Patriots
1-2
Dallas Cowboys
2-1

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


Arizona Cardinals
1-2
San Francisco 49ers
3-0

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


SUNDAY NIGHT

Kansas City Chiefs
2-1
New York Jets
1-2

More analysis to come from Around the NFL.


