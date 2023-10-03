2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Giants on Monday night

FULL BOX SCORE









Devon Witherspoon Seattle's rookie cornerback had a game for the ages on a national stage Monday night, starting it off by getting after Daniel Jones Giants still can't finish the job. New York has now played a month's worth of football, and has one half (the final two quarters of Week 2) of which it can be proud. The Giants have reverted to their old, pre-Brian Daboll ways, failing to convert in key moments and hurting themselves with mistakes too often. They've been outscored, 77-9, in first halves so far, and when they had opportunities to convert Monday night, they failed on a QB sneak in Seattle territory in the first half, then threw a pick-six on the goal line in the third quarter. We haven't even mentioned their defense yet, either, which is quickly proving to be a fundamentally poor unit that misses far too many tackles. On Monday night, this reared its ugly head on Noah Fant Seahawks record a costly win. Seattle ran away with another victory Monday night, but it required the Seahawks to pay a price in the form of personnel. Seattle lost two offensive linemen to injury in the game, watched Jamal Adams Drew Lock Geno Smith Seattle starts to establish its identity. It's one that should be quite familiar to Seahawks fans, who enjoyed the thrills of the Legion of Boom era that flourished a decade ago. This time around, Pete Carroll has found his comfort zone once again by working with general manager John Schneider to restock the defense with a number of young, talented, hard-hitting and hungry defenders. Last year's standout was Tariq Woolen Parris Campbell The first year of Daniel Jones' extension is becoming a nightmare. First things first: Jones once again has very little (if any) time to operate. He was under constant pressure, threw two ugly interceptions, and in a flashback to the difficult times of previous years, fumbled after being hit from behind. The best thing he did all night was make plays with his legs. Otherwise, it was little more than a pointless, blister-causing trudge through waist-deep mud. This Giants offense is lifeless, especially without Saquon Barkley









Next Gen stat of the game: Noah Fant's table-setting 51-yard reception included the second-most target separation (15.3 yards) of any completion this season, and saw him gain +26 yards after catch over expected.





NFL Research: Devon Witherspoon became only the second cornerback since individual sacks were tracked (starting in 1982) to have two-plus sacks and a pick-six in a single game, joining Captain Munnerlyn (Week 15 of 2013).