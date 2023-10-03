Seahawks QB Geno Smith (knee) questionable to return to Monday's game against Giants

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Giants due to a knee injury and is undergoing X-rays in the locker room.
Smith appeared to sustain the injury after catching his own batted pass in the second quarter and trying to escape the pocket around the end. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons jumped on Smith's back to bring him down, causing the QB's legs to twist awkwardly underneath him.
With a third-and-13 waiting, Smith initially went to the sidelines, but he re-entered and began jawing with Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney.
Smith had trouble moving on the next snap and nearly threw a side-armed pick to Kayvon Thibodeaux. It fell harmlessly to the turf, but the good news ended there when Smith spent New York's next drive in the blue medical tent and was unable to return to the game.
He isn't the only big-name Seahawks player contending with an injury Monday night, either. Safety Jamal Adams sustained a concussion nine snaps into his first game since Week 1 of last year and was ruled out.
Smith was 9 of 11 for 67 yards and a touchdown at the time of his exit. Drew Lock entered in relief with Seattle in the lead, 7-3.