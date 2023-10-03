Seahawks QB Geno Smith (knee) questionable to return to Monday's game against Giants

Smith had trouble moving on the next snap and nearly threw a side-armed pick to Kayvon Thibodeaux. It fell harmlessly to the turf, but the good news ended there when Smith spent New York's next drive in the blue medical tent and was unable to return to the game.

He isn't the only big-name Seahawks player contending with an injury Monday night, either. Safety Jamal Adams sustained a concussion nine snaps into his first game since Week 1 of last year and was ruled out.