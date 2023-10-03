Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffers concussion on first drive, ruled out against Giants

Adams suffered a concussion while attempting to bring down Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a second-down scramble, when Jones' knee made contact with the safety's helmet.
The 27-year-old needed time getting to his feet and looked visibly woozy before being evaluated in Seattle's blue tent and heading to the locker room. Seattle ruled him out for the rest of the contest shortly after. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Adams was arguing with the red hat (unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant) while in the medical tent prior to being taken to the locker room.
"I'm so sorry for him, but we're gonna have to keep going, keep playing," head coach Pete Carroll said regarding Adams in an in-game interview with Lisa Salters.
Injuries robbing the three-time Pro Bowler of time on the field has unfortunately become a common theme since the Seahawks traded multiple picks, including two first-rounders, for Adams in July 2020.
Adams reached the Pro Bowl that year, but the following season a torn labrum forced him out of five contests, and in Week 1 of 2022 a torn quad knocked him out for the season.
Tonight was his first appearance since that injury.
He made an impact -- even if short-lived -- logging two tackles and a QB pressure, but an impact beyond that will now be delayed even further.