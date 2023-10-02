The First Read: Biggest challenge facing each division leader at quarter mark of 2023 NFL season

*The Colts hold the tiebreaker over every other team in the division.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Can Anthony Richardson lead this team to the postseason? Like all rookie quarterbacks, there is some good and some bad that comes with Richardson, the fourth overall pick in this past April's draft. The good is what you saw in the second half of Indianapolis' 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams. Richardson used his legs and his arm to rally the Colts from a 23-0 deficit and gave them a chance to win a game that easily could’ve been a rout. The 21-year-old QB was similarly impressive in a season-opening loss to Jacksonville when his multidimensional skills once again stood out. But there also are plenty of head-scratching moments, when he’ll miss an easy throw or make a shaky decision or put his body in harm’s way unnecessarily. That’s the stuff that Indy head coach Shane Steichen has to manage now that the Colts legitimately have edged themselves into contention for the AFC South title. This division seemed to be Jacksonville’s to win when the season began. Now it’s up for grabs, with everyone sitting at 2-2 and finding reasons to feel good about their chances. For Indianapolis to get there, Richardson needs to become steadier as the weeks go by.