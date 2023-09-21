Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL in practice, out for remainder of 2023 season

Now Dallas has a massive hole in its secondary. The Cowboys had started Diggs and Stephon Gilmore on the outside, with DaRon Bland mostly manning the slot. Bland, who led Dallas in interceptions last season and had a pick-six in Week 1, could move outside into Diggs' spot.

Jourdan Lewis﻿, who returned last week from a Lisfranc injury he suffered last October, also could be part of the solution. Although he's traditionally played more in the slot, he also has experience outside.

Noah Igbinoghene﻿, who arrived via trade from Miami in August, is another option. He scored the Cowboys' first TD of the season in the opener against the New York Giants, playing 29 snaps (14 at outside corner, per Pro Football Focus) in Week 1. However, Igbinoghene was inactive in Week 2.

The Cowboys also could give a longer look to 2023 sixth-rounder Eric Scott Jr., although he has yet to make his NFL debut. Nahshon Wright﻿, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, is eligible to return to the field in Week 5.

Dallas also has veteran C.J. Goodwin on the practice squad.

Diggs, who turned 25 years old on Wednesday, has been a big part of the Cowboys' defensive success in their 2-0 start, with an interception, a forced fumble, three passes defensed and four tackles. Dallas has allowed only 10 points this season and rank first in the NFL prior to the start of Week 3 in yards allowed, yards per play allowed, interception rate and sack rate.

A second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2020, Diggs led the NFL in interceptions in 2021 with 11 and has 18 picks total in 47 career games (46 starts). He's been named to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons, missing only five games over his career to this point.