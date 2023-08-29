Around the NFL

Cowboys acquire CB Noah Igbinoghene from Dolphins for CB Kelvin Joseph

Published: Aug 29, 2023 at 03:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A change of scenery is ahead for two young defensive backs.

The Cowboys traded 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for 2020 first-round selection Noah Igbinoghene, Dallas announced on Tuesday.

The swap of cornerbacks is a low-risk attempt by both teams to rejuvenate two players who entered the NFL with considerable expectation, but weren't looking at starting snaps with their former teams. Even with the loss of offseason acquisition Jalen Ramsey to injury, Igbinoghene was buried on Miami's depth chart, and as he entered the final year of his rookie deal, it was likely the Dolphins would never receive ample return on the former top selection.

Related Links

Joseph, meanwhile, had a strong preseason after a difficult 2022 campaign, but was facing the possibility of being released because of Dallas' depth in its secondary and Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Instead of simply releasing Joseph, the Cowboys received a player who was once regarded highly enough to be worth a first-round pick.

How this affects their numbers game remains to be seen, but it appears as if Dallas would rather see what Igbinoghene brings to the team in the final year of his deal than keep a player who is under team control through 2024.

Miami, meanwhile, gets a defensive back who was trending upward and will be available in 2024 at an affordable rate.

Related Content

news

Patriots waive backup QBs Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham in surprising cutdown day cuts

In a pair of surprising moves, the Patriots waived backup quarterbacks Baily Zappe and Malik Cunningham. Incumbent starter Mac Jones is now the only QB on the team's roster.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list after no trade, will miss at least four games 

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform list after no trade materialized, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. 
news

Damar Hamlin makes Bills' initial 53-man roster

The Damar Hamlin comeback story continues to chug along. Hamlin has made the Buffalo Bills' initial 53-man roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero
news

Patriots trading veteran kicker Nick Folk to Titans

Another kicker is on the move. The New England Patriots traded veteran Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints release veteran cornerback Bradley Roby ahead of roster deadline

Bradley Roby's third stop in his NFL journey will not see a third season. The Saints are releasing the veteran corner after two seasons in New Orleans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Broncos acquire kicker Wil Lutz from Saints in trade, send TE Albert Okwuegbunam to Eagles

Sean Payton hasn't stopped bringing in reinforcements from his old shop. The Denver Broncos have traded for kicker ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ from the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Bills LB Von Miller to begin 2023 NFL season on PUP, out at least four games

The Buffalo Bills will be without star edge rusher Von Miller for at least the first four games of the 2023 season.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson downplays 'Super Bowl' expectations: 'I'm not the only one here'

Anthony Richardson's selection in Indy brings hope that the Florida product will end the string of subpar QB play that has plagued the franchise, and they'd return to the mountain Peyton Manning once took them.
news

RB Dalvin Cook thinks Jets winning Super Bowl is 'very realistic': 'That's why I'm here'

Expectations are Empire State Building-high for the New York Jets in 2023 with the offseason additions of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Dalvin Cook. Cook believes Gang Green can break the 55-year streak of Super Bowl futility.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles sign Isaiah Rodgers, place ex-Colts CB on reserve/suspended list

The Eagles signed ex-Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy, the team announced Monday.