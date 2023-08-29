Cowboys acquire CB Noah Igbinoghene from Dolphins for CB Kelvin Joseph

The swap of cornerbacks is a low-risk attempt by both teams to rejuvenate two players who entered the NFL with considerable expectation, but weren't looking at starting snaps with their former teams. Even with the loss of offseason acquisition Jalen Ramsey to injury, Igbinoghene was buried on Miami's depth chart, and as he entered the final year of his rookie deal, it was likely the Dolphins would never receive ample return on the former top selection.