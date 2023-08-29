Cowboys acquire CB Noah Igbinoghene from Dolphins for CB Kelvin Joseph

A change of scenery is ahead for two young defensive backs.
The Cowboys traded 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for 2020 first-round selection Noah Igbinoghene, Dallas announced on Tuesday.
The swap of cornerbacks is a low-risk attempt by both teams to rejuvenate two players who entered the NFL with considerable expectation, but weren't looking at starting snaps with their former teams. Even with the loss of offseason acquisition Jalen Ramsey to injury, Igbinoghene was buried on Miami's depth chart, and as he entered the final year of his rookie deal, it was likely the Dolphins would never receive ample return on the former top selection.
Joseph, meanwhile, had a strong preseason after a difficult 2022 campaign, but was facing the possibility of being released because of Dallas' depth in its secondary and Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Instead of simply releasing Joseph, the Cowboys received a player who was once regarded highly enough to be worth a first-round pick.
How this affects their numbers game remains to be seen, but it appears as if Dallas would rather see what Igbinoghene brings to the team in the final year of his deal than keep a player who is under team control through 2024.
Miami, meanwhile, gets a defensive back who was trending upward and will be available in 2024 at an affordable rate.