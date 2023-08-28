2023 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense (quarterbacks + non-QBs) and defense

WIN SHARE: 6.61





I will never stop being impressed with Allen's ability to throw strong passes (as measured by velocity using computer vision) in a variety of situations, such as operating off-platform or on the run. The Bills quarterback hurled three of the five highest-velocity throws last season, including one pass that resulted in a 98-yard touchdown. Additionally, of his 124 rushes (which, by the way, produced 762 yards, a healthy 6.1-yard average), 55 resulted in first downs and seven in touchdowns.





That was last year, though, and this article is forward-looking. This offseason, Buffalo bolstered the offensive line -- specifically at guard, with free-agent signee Connor McGovern joining the party on the left and second-round pick O'Cyrus Torrence coming aboard on the right. The Bills also changed the strategy at running back, and they added a dynamic tight end (first-rounder Dalton Kincaid) who will create a ton of new options for the team that ran the least amount of 12 personnel in the league last season. Maybe those who pegged Allen for the MVP award last season were a year too early.