2023 NFL fantasy football breakouts? Five sleepers to target in the later rounds of your draft

The competition is over, as the Commanders have officially handed the quarterbacking reins to Howell, the second-year pro who was selected with the 144th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, don't let his fifth-round pedigree fool you. Howell, who beat out veteran Jacoby Brissett for the starting gig, is a talented player with a strong arm and above-average athleticism. Since 2017, just four FBS quarterbacks have recorded 3,000-plus passing yards and 800-plus rushing yards in a single season: Lamar Jackson (2017 at Louisville), Kyler Murray (2018 at Oklahoma), Jalen Hurts (2019 at Oklahoma) ... and Howell (2021 at North Carolina). Those first three guys have certainly enjoyed some success on the fantasy front. In Howell's one and only start as a rookie, he put up 18.3 fantasy points (standard scoring) against the Cowboys' defense in Week 18, which was good enough to rank as the QB7 that week. If you don't take him late in your draft, you might have to fight for him on waivers after he blows up against the Cardinals' suspect secondary in Week 1.