2023 fantasy season: Hype train or smokescreen? Making sense of NFL training camp news

There was a moment when it looked like Dalvin Cook was going to Miami -- at least, if you try to divine your free-agent news from cryptic social-media posts . The former Viking openly mused about being a "perfect fit" for the team that would have allowed him to return home to South Florida. The Dolphins apparently didn't return that love . Now Cook will ply his trade for the AFC East rival Jets.

It's no surprise that Mike McDaniel would express appreciation for the guys in his running back room. What else was he going to say? And in a pure football sense, having three guys who can run the rock isn't a bad thing. But in reality, the Dolphins were one of the pass-heaviest teams in the league last year. Cook would have immediately been Miami's RB1. Adding him would have made the offense more dynamic. It would have given opposing defenses something extra to worry about. And it would have added clarity for fantasy managers looking to add a piece of the Fins offense. Instead, we're in for another year of rolling the dice on a running back group without a true alpha.