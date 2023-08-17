Making the leap candidates from each NFC team for 2023 NFL season

The Falcons have invested heavily in their skill positions during the Arthur Smith regime, using top-10 picks in three consecutive drafts on tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson. London became the focal point of the Falcons’ aerial attack as a rookie, earning a target on 30.8 percent of his routes in 2022, the second-highest target rate by a rookie wideout in the Next Gen Stats era, trailing only Tyreek Hill’s debut in 2016. However, with inaccurate quarterback play last season, London failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards – unlike his fellow 2022 draftees Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson – and had 24 incomplete targets that were attributed to the quarterback, tied for fourth-most in the league, per Pro Football Focus.





If Desmond Ridder can provide a steadier presence under center in his second pro season, this offense has the potential to be among the best in the league. If the end of last season is any indication, London could be the one to profit most from Ridder taking the reins full-time. Once Ridder was given the keys to the offense in Week 15, London was targeted at least eight times per game and cleared 70 yards in three of his final four contests.