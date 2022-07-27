Analysis

2022 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each AFC team

Published: Jul 27, 2022 at 01:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

With NFL training camps open and the preseason right around the corner, football is back! So, which individual players are poised to break through in 2022? Gregg Rosenthal provides his Making the Leap candidates for each AFC team. (Check back on Thursday for the NFC rundown.)

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Odafe Oweh
Odafe Oweh
Outside linebacker · Age: 23

The Ravens asked a lot of Oweh as a rookie, and it took its toll, with a season-ending foot injury followed by offseason shoulder surgery. I'll take the purple-colored glasses approach: Oweh was productive in 655 snaps despite changing positions and apparently playing through injury. (The shoulder injury was never disclosed.) Oweh, who had 49 total pressures by Pro Football Focus' count, is playing for an organization that specializes in churning out quality edge players. He's the rare pass rusher that makes you miss. There were times his feet were so quick that opposing tackles barely touched him.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Defensive tackle · Age: 24

Oliver made a leap last year while no one was watching. He finished seventh among defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate and was in the top 20 in pressures and PFF's pass-rush grade. With Von Miller aboard to ease Oliver's incredibly high rate of double teams, look for more splash plays and Pro Bowl love this year.


Oliver's power can overwhelm when he lines up over the center, and he explodes like an edge rusher when he gets inside a guard on the way to a quarterback. The 2019 top-10 pick took time to develop, but general manager Brandon Beane has already indicated he wants Oliver around long term, and his price tag is only going up. He's among my favorite Making the Leap picks in the entire league.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Logan Wilson
Logan Wilson
Linebacker · Age: 26

The Bengals wouldn't have made the Super Bowl if not for Wilson. The best three-game stretch of his career came in the last three games of the season, including a fantastic Super Bowl performance. Now best known for a tenuous third-and-goal penalty on Cooper Kupp, Wilson's coverage ability sets him apart. Every team is looking for an off-ball linebacker who can cover, and the Bengals found one. Speaking of which ...

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Linebacker · Age: 22

Every draft, a highly touted prospect falls way too far before enjoying a fine career, despite seemingly everyone knowing he'll be great from the jump. JOK is that dude. The Browns know he can do everything and used him like it in 2021: He lined up as an off-ball linebacker, inside linebacker, middle linebacker, on the edge and in the slot. They even threw him out at cornerback a few times. Handling all of those roles didn't affect his play speed. In fact, he anticipated holes so fast that he'd sometimes get there before the running back or run right past the ball, but those were the type of good mistakes a young Troy Polamalu made. Owusu-Koramoah has a real chance to be special.

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Wide receiver · Age: 23

This one isn't logical. Jeudy's play has been sloppier than expected in his first two seasons, and there are a lot of mouths to feed in Denver. Russell Wilson wins on the outside, where Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick play, while Jeudy should be breaking ankles on the type of in-breaking routes Wilson rarely threw in Seattle. Yet, I'm talking Jeudy anyway, because Patrick Surtain II is too easy a layup and Jeudy just moves differently. This is my version of trusting my college evaluation too much and giving up a high pick in a trade for someone else's disappointment. Except there are no repercussions.

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Davis Mills
Davis Mills
Quarterback · Age: 23

Mills can play. He outperformed most of the first-round quarterbacks last season, and a sizzle reel of his 25 best plays would stun those who didn't watch Texans games in 2021. The high-end flashes were there, as were the games in which he collapsed under the weight of an undermanned offense. I loved the way he got to his second read quickly and made quick decisions, finishing fifth among qualifiers in time to throw, according to PFF. He has a natural feel in the pocket that some quarterbacks never display. He has the arm strength to hit low-percentage throws and can change speeds, showing some deep touch. Meanwhile, his accuracy was average, and he's not going to create much, sometimes too cautious about testing tight windows.


His floor looks no worse than a quality long-term backup, and he could be a mid-level starter, which would be a fantastic result for a third-round pick. His ceiling is higher than you think.

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Defensive end · Age: 23

The sacks will come. Paye was third among rookies in pressures and pass-rush win rate, also finishing 26th out of 65 edge rushers with at least 500 snaps in PFF's grading. In short, Paye looked like an average NFL starter as a rookie. He showed more power than expected and finished the season strong, unlike most of his teammates. New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has a history of getting the most out of his pass rushers.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Quarterback · Age: 22

Even at the Jaguars' darkest moments, Lawrence flashed brilliance. The 50-10 loss to the Patriots included three absolutely stunning throws that would fit on an Aaron Rodgers highlight reel. That set up Lawrence's cleanest, most-composed performance all season the following week in a win over Indianapolis that knocked the Colts out of the playoffs.


Lawrence missed more open throws than I anticipated. But he was great at avoiding sacks and was hurt by drops more than any other quarterback. Not to mention, the spacing on so many Jaguars plays looked borderline unprofessional. Laquon Treadwell and Tavon Austin were often the recipients of his best balls. He's a great thrower on the run. It's going to get better, fast.

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Wide receiver · Age: 27

Money matters. The Chiefs gave MVS $30 million over three years because his deep speed created competition in free agency, and because they had a role for him in the wake of Tyreek Hill's exit. It's not that Valdes-Scantling is upgrading that much at quarterback and play caller, just that he's joining a pass-first attack that needs him. A career average of 17.5 yards per reception can't be wrong.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Rock Ya-Sin
Rock Ya-Sin
Cornerback · Age: 26

Ya-Sin broke up Mac Jones' final pass to help clinch a Colts victory last December. A few months later, former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels traded for him. Ya-Sin also gave Derek Carr fits in a Week 17 game against the Raiders and has become an increasingly reliable outside press corner. He may not be much of a tackler, but he allowed just 4.6 yards per pass last year, good for second in the league, per Football Outsiders. I admittedly struggled to find a Making the Leap candidate in Las Vegas, but both fourth-year starting corners (Ya-Sin and Trayvon Mullen) could thrive under new coordinator Patrick Graham.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
DRUE TRANQUILL OR ASANTE SAMUEL JR.?

I went back and forth between the two options above. My gut said Tranquill, who looks like the Chargers' best linebacker if he just gets the opportunity to show off his rare coverage skills. He'd look great as the lone linebacker next to Derwin James in the box. Still, Samuel will see a lot of targets in the Bolts' loaded secondary and has the ball skills to make a bunch of splashy plays, like a poor man's Trevon Diggs.


So I separately texted the Chargers' radio broadcast team of Daniel Jeremiah and Matt "Money" Smith for help. Jeremiah stumped for Samuel. Money went hard for Tranquill. The victor of this take-off will be declared the true Chargers expert at the end of the season, with Money possibly replacing Jeremiah as NFL Network's lead draft analyst as a reward.

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa
Quarterback · Age: 24

Tua has shown more than he's been given credit for through two seasons. He's already one of the NFL's better quick-game quarterbacks. He's accurate and accelerated his processing as a second-year pro in 2021, but still made too many frenzied decisions while under intense pressure. Tua doesn't even need to play much better to make a big leap because the offensive line and running game should help so much more in coach Mike McDaniel's system. Oh, and the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill to run alongside Jaylen Waddle, taking 7-yard slants 74 yards down the field, probably high-fiving around the 5-yard line. 

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore
Defensive tackle · Age: 22

The leap from college to the pros is usually difficult for defensive tackles. Not for Barmore, an elite interior rusher from Day 1 who looks like the best Patriots defensive draft pick since Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower in 2012. Only nine interior players had equal to or more pressures than Barmore in 2021, according to PFF. All nine are veterans playing on expensive long-term deals. Perhaps it's unfair to expect more, but a rookie year that good at defensive tackle is often a sign of All-Pros to come.

New York Jets
New York Jets
Elijah Moore
Elijah Moore
Wide receiver · Age: 22

Moore is sudden. As a rookie, he showed a veteran's ability to time routes and get open, making him the type of player offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can scheme up a variety of plays for. Moore's best games came with Mike White and Joe Flacco under center, but he established himself as the Jets' top receiver with Zach Wilson, too, before missing the last five weeks of the season with a quad injury. I believe there's a better chance of Moore out-gaining both Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson by a sizable margin than there is of someone else leading the Jets in receiving. 

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Myles Jack
Myles Jack
Linebacker · Age: 26

The Steelers have logical young candidates like Najee Harris, Alex Highsmith, Dan Moore and Chase Claypool, but I wanted to highlight their Myles Jack signing because it should be so crucial to their season. Jack got an All-Pro vote as recently as 2020 and has started 82 games over six seasons, but he's somehow only turning 27 years old in September. Devin Bush just hasn't gotten it done, so the Steelers made a rare free-agency splash because they know Jack can hold up in coverage and pursue the ball while handling everything mentally that Mike Tomlin asks of an inside linebacker. Don't be surprised if he has his best season yet with the Steelers. 

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
CORNERBACK GROUP

Initially, this write-up was just going to be about Kristian Fulton, who could take an A.J. Terrell-like leap from a good cornerback to one everyone recognizes as great. Then I wanted to throw in slot corner Elijah Molden, a heady, do-everything type who allowed just a 47.7 percent completion rate after Week 6, according to the Football Outsiders Almanac (a great read!), which was third among qualifying slot corners. Since toolsy 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley could still make a splash if he can get healthy, why not just make it the whole group? Around the NFL podcast producer Justin Graver believes the Titans could own "one of the best corner groups in the league," which is going too far, but does earn him some pop in this article.  


(But seriously: Fulton is the type of zone cornerback who doesn't make mistakes and is always around the ball. He finished third among all cornerbacks in Football Outsiders' coverage success rate and has Pro Bowl potential.) 

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: One Making the Leap candidate for each NFC team

Is Bears WR Darnell Mooney about establish himself as a preeminent deep threat? Will Daniel Jones flourish with the Giants' upgraded weaponry? Can Trevon Diggs lock down one side of the field for the Cowboys? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights one Making the Leap candidate for each NFC team.

news

Making the Leap: Lamar Jackson's 2019 play will sway doubters

Lamar Jackson showcased big-play ability as a rookie, but there are still those who believe he'll never be a good enough passer to consistently win in the NFL. Gregg Rosenthal explains why the Ravens QB will sway doubters in 2019.

news

Making the Leap: 24 reasons why Browns' Nick Chubb will shine

Nick Chubb impressed as a rookie, but Gregg Rosenthal expects an even better showing from the RB in Year 2. Have a look at 24 reasons why we should expect more from the Cleveland Browns' budding star in 2019.

news

Making the Leap: Packers' D to take pressure off Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have been led by Aaron Rodgers and the offense for most of the last decade. But Gregg Rosenthal explains why the defense -- which features young talent like Jaire Alexander -- is ready to carry the team.

news

Making the Leap: Matt Nagy-led Bears' offense prompts intrigue

The Chicago Bears acquired a ton of offensive talent in the offseason, along with a new head coach in Matt Nagy. Gregg Rosenthal discusses why Nagy has the ingredients to turn the Bears' offense around in 2018.

news

Making the Leap: Redskins' offense to rise with Alex Smith

Jay Gruden finally has a quarterback of his choosing in Alex Smith. Gregg Rosenthal explains why this seems like a perfect marriage to lift the Redskins' offense to new heights.

news

Making the Leap: Falcons D can cure Super hangover

The Falcons boasted the NFL's most potent offense last season, but Gregg Rosenthal says the defense -- which features a bevy of talented youngsters like Keanu Neal -- is ready to make its mark.

news

Making the Leap: Chargers hit L.A. with sexy offense

Hunter Henry was a rookie stud, while Melvin Gordon emerged in Year 2. Now Mike Williams joins the fun. Gregg Rosenthal says the Chargers are hitting La La Land with quite the young offensive cast.

news

Making the Leap: Jaguars' D should be top-10 NFL unit

The Jaguars, ever the offseason darlings, have yet to make good on all the buzz. But Gregg Rosenthal says this Jalen Ramsey-led defense is different -- and should be a top-10 unit in 2017.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW