2022 NFL season: Candidates to Make the Leap from each AFC team

Oliver made a leap last year while no one was watching. He finished seventh among defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate and was in the top 20 in pressures and PFF's pass-rush grade. With Von Miller aboard to ease Oliver's incredibly high rate of double teams, look for more splash plays and Pro Bowl love this year.





Oliver's power can overwhelm when he lines up over the center, and he explodes like an edge rusher when he gets inside a guard on the way to a quarterback. The 2019 top-10 pick took time to develop, but general manager Brandon Beane has already indicated he wants Oliver around long term, and his price tag is only going up. He's among my favorite Making the Leap picks in the entire league.