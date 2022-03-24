Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

On the same day in which Tyreek Hill was introduced as a Miami Dolphin, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a reinforcement to help replace him.

The Chiefs are signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years of the contract, and the deal has incentives to reach a max of $36 million.

With the Chiefs shipping Hill and all his field-stretching prowess to the Dolphins on Wednesday, Kansas City has made its first move to reassemble its trademark high-octane offense with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

Valdes-Scantling doesn't have the accolades and statistics that Hill does, but he does have the wheels. As noted by Pelissero, Hill was clocked at 21.91 MPH in Week 14 of the 2020 season, per Next Gen Stats, and the only ball carrier who has been clocked a faster time in the past two seasons is Valdes-Scantling at 22.09 MPH.

Hill, 28, departs Kansas City having earned six Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl title and four 1,000-yard seasons. But he's also getting a four-year, $120 million extension from the Dolphins.

Valdez-Scantling, 27, is a far cheaper addition, who's been a solid option for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers when available and at his best. He had 26 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season. MVS' 2020 showing is more to what the Chiefs are likely looking for as he led the NFL with 20.9 yards per catch on 33 grabs for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

MVS joins the newly acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and receivers Josh Gordon and Mecole Hardman to comprise the current K.C. receiving ranks. As wide receivers are concerned, there's plenty of speed and potential, but no prototypical No. 1. Perhaps the Chiefs are content with what they have at Mahomes' disposal or perhaps there will be more adds ahead -- potentially in next month's draft.