Around the NFL

Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

On the same day in which Tyreek Hill was introduced as a Miami Dolphin, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a reinforcement to help replace him.

The Chiefs are signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years of the contract, and the deal has incentives to reach a max of $36 million.

With the Chiefs shipping Hill and all his field-stretching prowess to the Dolphins on Wednesday, Kansas City has made its first move to reassemble its trademark high-octane offense with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

Valdes-Scantling doesn't have the accolades and statistics that Hill does, but he does have the wheels. As noted by Pelissero, Hill was clocked at 21.91 MPH in Week 14 of the 2020 season, per Next Gen Stats, and the only ball carrier who has been clocked a faster time in the past two seasons is Valdes-Scantling at 22.09 MPH.

Hill, 28, departs Kansas City having earned six Pro Bowl selections, a Super Bowl title and four 1,000-yard seasons. But he's also getting a four-year, $120 million extension from the Dolphins.

Valdez-Scantling, 27, is a far cheaper addition, who's been a solid option for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers when available and at his best. He had 26 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season. MVS' 2020 showing is more to what the Chiefs are likely looking for as he led the NFL with 20.9 yards per catch on 33 grabs for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

MVS joins the newly acquired JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce and receivers Josh Gordon and Mecole Hardman to comprise the current K.C. receiving ranks. As wide receivers are concerned, there's plenty of speed and potential, but no prototypical No. 1. Perhaps the Chiefs are content with what they have at Mahomes' disposal or perhaps there will be more adds ahead -- potentially in next month's draft.

For now though, the Chiefs have filled their need for speed at receiver with a very intriguing signing.

Related Content

news

Demarcus Lawrence 'blessed with the opportunity' to be a Cowboy for life

Demarcus Lawrence speaks on an eventful offseason in Dallas which nearly saw the longtime Cowboys DE depart before signing a three-year extension.
news

Second grand jury considering criminal complaint against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury is considering evidence in a criminal complaint against Deshaun Waston alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer of the complainant, told The New York Times on Thursday.
news

Drew Rosenhaus on Tyreek Hill trade: Davante Adams' contract 'flipped everything upside down'

Following the trade to the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explains what happened with his client's abrupt departure from Kansas City. 
news

Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as football analyst

The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer as a football analyst, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

J.D. McKissic says he chose Commanders over Bills because he had 'unfinished business in Washington'

Running back J.D. McKissic is back in Washington. McKissic spoke with reporters Thursday and explained his desicion to re-sign with the Commanders over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Ex-Rams WR Robert Woods picked Titans in trade: 'Joining this team is beneficial for my career'

When the Rams signed receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, it signaled the end to Robert Woods' run in Los Angeles. The wideout said the team allowed him to help pick his landing spot, which is how the trade to Tennessee transpired.
news

Quandre Diggs: Seahawks 'not in a rebuild mode' post-Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Despite trading Russell Wilson and cutting ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿, the Seattle Seahawks have consistently insisted they aren't rebuilding but rather reloading. That notion was reiterated to safety ﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ as he signed his new contract to remain a centerpiece of the Seahawks' secondary.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 23

The Houston Texans have signed former Browns fullback Andy Janovich to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bobby Wagner visiting Rams; mutual interest in potential deal

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who played the last 10 seasons with the rival Seahawks, is visiting the Rams on Wednesday and there is mutual interest in working out a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots signing CB Malcolm Butler to two-year deal

Malcolm Butler is returning to New England on a two-year deal with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit announced as broadcast team for 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the new voices of "Thursday Night Football," Prime Video announced Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW