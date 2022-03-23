Around the NFL

Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

Published: Mar 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

An incredible era of explosive offensive output is over in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, including a first-rounder (No. 29 overall) in the 2022 draft, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Hill will receive a contract extension with the Dolphins following the trade.

The contract extension was the sticking point that led to Hill's divorce from the Chiefs. The receiver had been offered a deal that would have made him one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers with the Chiefs, but the offer did not satisfy the speedster, leading the Chiefs to give Hill's representation permission to seek a trade. They found one with the Dolphins, where Hill will receive the extension he sought while also immediately becoming their most prominent player. Rapoport and Pelissero reported Hill's new extension is for four years and is worth $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

Multiple teams (including the Packers and Jets) engaged Kansas City in discussions regarding Hill, per Rapoport and Pelissero, and the resulting trade met expectations of a massive haul for the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. Included among the compensation for Hill is the No. 29 overall selection in this year's draft, in addition to a second- and fourth-rounder in 2022 and a fourth- and sixth-rounder in 2023, per Rapoport.

The Chiefs now hold two first-round picks in the 2022 draft: No. 29 and No. 30.

The Dolphins have been remarkably aggressive during free agency, snagging former Cowboys receiver Ced Wilson on a three-year, $22.8 million deal, and scoring the best free agent in the entire class by signing tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million contract this week.

The addition of Hill surpasses even the signing of Armstead and signals an era of urgency in Miami, where the Dolphins again fell short of the postseason for a second straight year but clearly aren't content with merely hoping to reach the playoffs.

Hill has made quite an impact on the NFL since arriving via the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Kansas City used his speed as a weapon in the passing game, deployed him as a devastating gadget player, and watched Hill rack up gaudy numbers -- including four seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards -- with all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes﻿.

Breaking them up isn't akin to the end of the Beatles, but the significance will resonate throughout the NFL -- and especially the loaded-up AFC West, where the Chiefs have lost an integral part of their high-flying offense.

Hill's arrival in Miami will at least shake the balance of the AFC East, where the Patriots returned to the playoffs in 2021, but only as a wild-card team that made a quick exit thanks to a drubbing at the hands of the division-champion Bills.

With the acquisition of Hill, the Dolphins have officially entered the discussion regarding the AFC East throne.

Hill's impact on the game is easy to measure: Just scan a highlight reel at the collegiate or professional level to find a player throwing up the deuces as he crosses the goal line. Hill originated the celebration while racking up touchdowns with the Chiefs, who at their peak were nearly unstoppable thanks to Mahomes' rare arm and Hill's elite speed.

Hill's move from Kansas City sends shockwaves throughout the conference and forces the rest of the league to take Miami seriously. It also ramps up the pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa﻿, who has yet to establish himself as the Dolphins' long-term starter, but will have a couple of shiny new toys to work with in 2022.

New coach Mike McDaniel was hired because of his innovative offensive mind. He certainly won't be without resources in Miami.

Related Content

news

NFL community reacts to blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade from Chiefs to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is heading from Kansas City to Miami in a trade that nets the Dolphins five draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder. Here's how the NFL world reacted to the league's latest deal.
news

Chiefs give WR Tyreek Hill's camp permission to seek trade after contract extension talks stall

Despite an offer that would make Tyreek Hill one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers, talks on a contract extension have stalled and the Chiefs have given Hill's agent permission to seek a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot discusses the team's strategy behind trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason sets up two annual meetings between division newcomers ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and J.C. Jackson. The Chargers corner spoke confidently about that matchup with the Raiders during his introductory conference.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW