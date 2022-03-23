Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

Hill has made quite an impact on the NFL since arriving via the fifth round of the 2016 draft. Kansas City used his speed as a weapon in the passing game, deployed him as a devastating gadget player, and watched Hill rack up gaudy numbers -- including four seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards -- with all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes﻿.

Breaking them up isn't akin to the end of the Beatles, but the significance will resonate throughout the NFL -- and especially the loaded-up AFC West, where the Chiefs have lost an integral part of their high-flying offense.

Hill's arrival in Miami will at least shake the balance of the AFC East, where the Patriots returned to the playoffs in 2021, but only as a wild-card team that made a quick exit thanks to a drubbing at the hands of the division-champion Bills.

With the acquisition of Hill, the Dolphins have officially entered the discussion regarding the AFC East throne.

Hill's impact on the game is easy to measure: Just scan a highlight reel at the collegiate or professional level to find a player throwing up the deuces as he crosses the goal line. Hill originated the celebration while racking up touchdowns with the Chiefs, who at their peak were nearly unstoppable thanks to Mahomes' rare arm and Hill's elite speed.

Hill's move from Kansas City sends shockwaves throughout the conference and forces the rest of the league to take Miami seriously. It also ramps up the pressure on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa﻿, who has yet to establish himself as the Dolphins' long-term starter, but will have a couple of shiny new toys to work with in 2022.