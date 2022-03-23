Chiefs give WR Tyreek Hill's camp permission to seek trade after contract extension talks stall

The dollars might end up being the divider between one of the NFL's most explosive passing duos.

Despite an offer that would make Tyreek Hill one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers, talks on a contract extension have stalled and the Chiefs have given Hill's agent permission to seek a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Multiple teams have already engaged the Chiefs in discussions regarding Hill, and the expectation is Hill would fetch a massive haul in a trade, per Pelissero. Among those teams: The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. Rapoport adds that Hill would receive a new contract extension wherever he lands.

Miami stands as the team displaying the most interest at this point, per Rapoport. The Dolphins have been remarkably aggressive during free agency, snagging former Cowboys receiver Ced Wilson on a three-year, $22.8 million deal, and scoring the best free agent in the entire class by signing tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million contract this week.

Adding Hill would surpass even Armstead.

Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro receiver who has made quite an impact on the NFL since arriving via the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Kansas City has used his speed as a weapon in the passing game, deployed him as a devastating gadget player and watched Hill rack up gaudy numbers -- including four seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards -- with all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes﻿.

Breaking them up isn't akin to the end of the Beatles, but the significance would resonate throughout the NFL -- and especially the loaded-up AFC West.

Hill's fit in Green Bay makes plenty of sense following the Packers' decision to trade Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Aaron Rodgers needs a No. 1 receiver, and Hill would certainly take the top off defenses. He might also be a lonely target with the Packers, who have watched Equanimeous St. Brown leave for Chicago and have yet to retain Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿, who is on his way to -- surprise -- Kansas City for a Wednesday visit with the Chiefs, per Pelissero.

The Jets haven't been shy about making offseason splashes in the last year. New York signed Corey Davis to a three-year, $37.5 million deal in 2021 and have restocked their tight ends room with C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin this month. Hill would make one half of an ideal pairing with Davis in the Big Apple, and would prevent a division rival (Miami) from scoring a playmaker who would add to a suddenly deep receiving corps.

Hill's impact on the game is easy to measure: Just scan a highlight reel at the collegiate or professional level to find a player throwing up the deuces as he crosses the goal line. Hill originated the celebration while racking up touchdowns with the Chiefs, who at their peak were nearly unstoppable thanks to Mahomes' rare arm and Hill's elite speed.