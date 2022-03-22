Around the NFL

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Published: Mar 22, 2022 at 07:42 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The top NFL free agent is off the market.

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The deal can reach up to $87.5 million with the incentives, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Ranked atop the NFL's 101 free agents list, Armstead immediately bolsters the ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ -quarterbacked Dolphins offense.

When he's on the field, Armstead is one of the finest left tackles in the NFL. Heading into his age-31 season, Armstead should have plenty of good-to-great campaigns ahead of him to anchor a Miami offensive line that has been a weakness for the club in recent years.

Armstead's major red flag is that he missed nine games last season and at least six games in four of the past six years. He still reeled off three Pro Bowl selections in that span, though.

With Armstead on board at left tackle, the Dolphins would likely move ﻿Liam Eichenberg﻿, who struggled there in his rookie season after he was taken in the second round, over to the right side. Conceivably, Miami could also try Armstead at right tackle to protect the left-handed Tagovailoa's blind side.

An exceptional pass blocker who more than holds his own in the run game, Armstead is a massive gain for the Dolphins in rookie head coach Mike McDaniel's first season, but just as big a loss for the Saints.

Selected out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Saints, Armstead played nine seasons in New Orleans. While the Saints are set to have quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, wide receiver ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ and running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ back, the departure of Armstead is a major blow.

Hampered by salary cap issues, the Saints let Armstead get into free agency, but he was open minded to a return.

Armstead didn't find his way back to NOLA, though. Instead, he's headed to South Beach.

No. 1 is off the board.

Related Content

news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks fought to keep Russell Wilson 'until it wasn't meaningful anymore to stick with that'

The Seattle Seahawks continue to state that they were not the ones pushing to trade Russell Wilson. Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the dynamics of the trade during a Tuesday radio appearance.
news

Vikings signing former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith to three-year, $42M deal

Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year deal. Smith's contract has a base value of $42 million and can be worth up to $47 million with incentives.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Former first-round receiver Corey Coleman is attempted to revive his career with the Chiefs. Find out what else is happening in NFL free agency this Tuesday.
news

Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

The key to the offensive puzzle in Dallas is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper out of the picture.
news

Buccaneers re-signing RB Leonard Fournette to three-year, $21M contract

﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is returning to Tampa Bay on a three-year, $21 million deal. The RB had visited the Patriots on Monday, but is now back with Tom Brady and company.
news

Drew Lock excited for 'fresh start' with Seahawks, ready to compete for starting job

After three roller-coaster seasons in Denver, former second-round pick Drew Lock said he went into the offseason expecting change. Change came in a trade that brought ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ to Denver and shipped Lock and a boatload of other assets back to Seattle, where he's currently the presumptive starter.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on if Tom Brady will play beyond 2022: 'We'll get to that when we get to it'

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked Monday if there's potential for a Tom Brady extension to free up additional salary cap space. The GM let it be known there were plans in the works, but other than that kept said plans close to his vest. 
news

Tight end Robert Tonyan re-signs with Packers after injury-shortened season

The Packers re-signed tight end Robert Tonyan, the team announced Monday. 
news

Matthew Stafford happy 'to do this for a long time' after signing extension with Rams

Rams coach Sean McVay entered the 2021 offseason in search of a reliable upgrade at quarterback, and found it in Matthew Stafford, who helped throw the Rams to their first Super Bowl triumph since the 1999 season. Stafford's extension ensures McVay will enjoy such dependability for years to come.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW