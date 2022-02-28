Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin lead off ranking

This is my second year making this list without my great friend Chris Wesseling, and I heard his voice so clearly after I initially ranked Mathieu lower. It's hard to put a price on the intelligence, competitiveness and coverage ability Honey Badger brings, but those traits explain how he's set to get the third big, long-term deal of his career, despite being an undersized safety drafted in the third round. Wess was early to see Mathieu's ferocious, versatile style for the transformative force that it was. Like so many people who crossed paths with Wess over the years, Mathieu returned the love.