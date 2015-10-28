Around the NFL

Arians on playmaking Mathieu: 'He's all over the field'

Published: Oct 28, 2015 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Back in early September, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians raved about defensive back Tyrann Mathieu as the happiest draft choice he and general manager Steve Keim have ever made.

It's easy to see why Arians is so thrilled with Mathieu, who has been the NFL's best all-around defensive back this season.

"He's all over the field. We ask him to do so much," Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. "People don't realize how good a blitzer he is. He's a powerful little guy. He's got a little bull-rush to him. And he's slippery. He gets his hands on balls. I just love the passion he plays with."

After playing "with one arm and one leg" last season -- as Arians explained in May -- Mathieu has emerged as a litmus test for football analysts over the past two months. Those who have watched him play week-in and week-out understand he impacts the game as much as any defensive back, showcasing rare instincts, a high football IQ, toughness, top-notch ball skills, excellent range and natural ballhawking tendencies.

A versatile playmaker who free lances near the line of scrimmage, Mathieu currently holds the top spot among cornerbacks in coverage, run defense and pass rush, per Pro Football Focus' grades. We have never seen one defensive back with a clean sweep in all three of those categories.

The best compliment we can give the "Honey Badger" is that he plays like a combination of undersized but fierce former Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield and disruptive free lancing former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu.

Mathieu was a no-brainer choice for Around The NFL's quarter-season All Pro team and will remain so next week on the midseason All-Pro squad. In a year without a clear frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award, Mathieu should be considered for that honor as well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ isn't panicking. ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ isn't backing down from his incendiary game week comments. Nonetheless, nary a Cincinnati Bengal was pleased after an abysmal season-opening 24-3 loss to the archrival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action. Who propelled the Falcons to their first Week 1 win in six years?
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffers torn Achilles in win over Texans

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters following the game.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.
news

Buccaneers not expected to trade WR Mike Evans after no extension reached by deadline

Saturday came and went in Tampa Bay without an extension for ﻿Mike Evans﻿, but don't expect the wide receiver to leave the Buccaneers anytime in the immediate future.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.  
news

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren expected to split carries in Steelers' season opener vs. 49ers

Could Pittsburgh debut a running back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener? After a summer of intrigue at the position, ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and ﻿Jaylen Warren﻿ are expected to split carries against San Francisco.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on new contract extension: 'It means a lot to me. But, a lot more to do'

After signing a five-year, $275 deal, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says "it means a lot to" him to stay with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020. 
news

Panthers WR Adam Thielen (ankle) expected to play vs. Falcons; Brian Burns to travel with team

Carolina Panthers WR ﻿Adam Thielen (ankle; questionable)﻿ is expected to play on Sunday versus the Falcons while star pass rusher Brian Burns is also travelling with the team amid his contract dispute, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being placed on IR; to miss at least 12th straight game

After being ruled out earlier this week for Week 1, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve.