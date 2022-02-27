Around the NFL

Buccaneers' Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announces retirement after seven seasons

Published: Feb 27, 2022 at 04:02 PM
Adam Maya

Digital Content Editor

Ali Marpet is coming off the best season of his career. He plans for it to be his last.

The Buccaneers guard announced via Instagram on Sunday that he is retiring. The 28-year-old Marpet was a Pro Bowler in 2021, his seventh season.

"After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I've come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much," he posted. "This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I've made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years. To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can't express the profound impact you've had on me. I'm eternally grateful. Thank you Tampa Bay."

The Bucs claimed Marpet in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, making him the first player selected from Hobart College since 1937, and the highest-drafted Division III prospect of all time. Tampa Bay was richly rewarded for its risk. Marpet started in all 101 games he appeared in, serving at both guard and center, while missing just 12 games. In 2020, he was part of the stout offensive line that protected Tom Brady and helped propel the Bucs to the Super Bowl LV crown.

"It has been one of my greatest professional thrills to see his rapid ascension from a small college standout into one of the NFL's best all-around offensive linemen," general manager Jason Licht said in a statement.

Coach Bruce Arians added: "I can't say enough about what Ali has meant to our team over the three seasons since my arrival. He has been the consummate professional and has been a rock for us in the interior of our offensive line."

After managing to bring back all 22 starters from their 2020 title team, the Bucs have now lost two of them (Brady) to retirement this offseason. Marpet's departure frees up $10 million in cash for the club in 2022, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. His absence might cost more. Marpet had an 84.1 Pro Football Focus grade in 2021, which ranked sixth among 70 guards with 500-plus offensive snaps, per NFL Research. Moreover, Tamp Bay allowed the fewest sacks of any team last year (23), despite leading the league with 762 dropbacks.

Related Content

news

NFL Competition Committee to discuss possible changes to overtime rules

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's Competition Committee, said Sunday there is no question proposed changes to overtime will be brought up, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
news

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.
news

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Bears head coach was hired Friday as the Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 25

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year contract with pending free-agent tight end Ian Thomas on Friday, plus other news and notes from the NFL.
news

Dolphins coach Wes Welker: Jaylen Waddle is 'kind of Tyreek Hill-ish' with ball in his hands

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proved to be a dynamic force during his rookie season. New assistant Wes Welker compared Waddle's two set to two veteran stars.
news

Bills special teams ace Siran Neal says Buffalo has 'moved on' from kickoff issue with 13 seconds left in loss to K.C.

Buffalo Bills special team ace Siran Neal says he and his teammates have moved on from the kickoff issue that occurred with 13 seconds left in January's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW