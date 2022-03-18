Von Miller on choosing Bills over Rams: 'One of the hardest decisions I've ever made'

The presser capped a wild span for Miller -- not unlike when he was shipped from the Broncos to the Rams during the 2021 campaign -- as he's set to play for his third team in two seasons. The linebacker continually underscored Thursday how difficult a decision it was for him to leave L.A. for western New York.

"This last 24 hours has been exciting. And it's been tough," he said. "I love being a Los Angeles Rams (player). I loved being there with all the guys. I had created so many friendships and created so many brotherhoods in a short period of time, it was hard to let it go.

"This was really one of the hardest decisions I've ever made in my life. I love all those guys at the Rams and really the hardest decision was not being able to rush with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines﻿. We had created something special. Each and every day it was fun. Each and every day it felt like the Pro Bowl."

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro who called Donald one of the greatest defensive players of all time. Miller was also the Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player -- the last defensive player to win the accolade. He won that Super Bowl with Peyton Manning and won last season's with Matthew Stafford﻿. Now he's hoping to help Bills QB Josh Allen and Co. win their first and was oozing with the confidence that the roster is primed to do so -- even without him.

"Leaving L.A. for Buffalo, it's tough, it's tough. I'm going to be completely honest with you," Miller said. "Playing football is what I love to do. Winning games is what I love to do. Being around a great group of guys, being around this team and this locker room. I knew of this locker room before I even got here. That's really the only way they could draw me away from that, that good weather in L.A. is to come over here and become a part of something special.

"What they're doing here is extremely special. They're going to win a Super Bowl with or without me. They've built an amazing team."

Allen has captained the Bills to three straight playoff appearances, but he's not the former Buffalo first-round pick Miller will be most closely associated with helping. That will come with former first-rounders Ed Oliver and Gregory Rousseau on the defensive line.

Miller sees talent and promise in the D-line -- which will also include former Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle﻿.

"I wouldn't have come here if I didn't have rushing buddies," Miler said.

While much of the reason for the hype surrounding Miller's signing comes due to his play and postseason pedigree, the veteran's ability to lead this crop of Bills into foreign playoff waters is also clearly part of the appeal. Miller has the utmost confidence in his aptness and track record with getting the best out of those next to him.

"When it comes to being a great teammate and bringing the best out of your brother, I'm one of the best to ever do that, and I can toot my own horn in that aspect," he said.

The last two postseasons have seen agonizing ends for the Bills, while Miller walked away from the 2021 playoffs grinning ear to ear.