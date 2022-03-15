Around the NFL

Von Miller to Cowboys? Dallas doing due diligence on star free-agent pass rusher

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 03:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys swung and missed on bringing Randy Gregory back, but they could pursue a future Hall of Famer to take his place.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that there is very strong interest on Von Miller's part in signing in Dallas, where he has a home close to the team's facility.

 Asked if the Cowboys are pursuing Miller, one source told Slater the team is "doing due diligence."

Miller helped the L.A. Rams win Super Bowl LVI after his trade from Denver. The soon-to-be 33-year-old proved he still has plenty of juice in his legs. He generated five sacks in eight games with L.A. and added four more during the Rams' playoff run.

The Rams have been working to re-sign Miller this offseason, but the market for the edge rusher is strong.

Dallas entering the fray could tip the scales for the DeSoto, Texas, native.

Related Content

news

Patriots trading guard Shaq Mason to Buccaneers for fifth-round draft pick

The Bucs are acquiring guard ﻿Shaq Mason﻿ from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Buccaneers expected to sign ex-Falcons WR Russell Gage

The Buccaneers are expected to sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year, $24.25 million extension

One of the NFL's most accurate kickers in 2021 is being rewarded accordingly. The Falcons are re-signing ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ to a five-year, $24.25 million deal, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams signing with Ravens on five-year, $70M deal

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams is signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Randy Gregory expected to sign with Broncos after nearly agreeing to deal with Cowboys

Free-agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos after nearly agreeing to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Browns releasing center, NFLPA president JC Tretter

Cleveland is releasing center JC Tretter, who is also the NFLPA president, after trying unsuccessfully to trade him in recent days.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has announced his retirement following 16 seasons. 
news

Steelers signing former Bears OL James Daniels to three-year, $26.5M deal

Pittsburgh is signing offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 15

Connor Williams is taking his talents to South Beach. The Dolphins are signing the former Cowboys guard to a two-year, $14 million deal with $7.5 million fully guaranteed, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Browns to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday; Falcons hope to meet Wednesday

Cleveland has been doing its due diligence on Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and is expected to meet with the quarterback Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.
news

Rams to release former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker

The Rams are moving on from four-time first-team All-Pro punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿, who is being released after 10 seasons with the club, Ian Rapoport reports. Hekker has consistently been one of the best booming punters in the NFL during his run since signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW