Von Miller to Cowboys? Dallas doing due diligence on star free-agent pass rusher

The Dallas Cowboys swung and missed on bringing Randy Gregory back, but they could pursue a future Hall of Famer to take his place.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that there is very strong interest on Von Miller's part in signing in Dallas, where he has a home close to the team's facility.

Asked if the Cowboys are pursuing Miller, one source told Slater the team is "doing due diligence."

Miller helped the L.A. Rams win Super Bowl LVI after his trade from Denver. The soon-to-be 33-year-old proved he still has plenty of juice in his legs. He generated five sacks in eight games with L.A. and added four more during the Rams' playoff run.

The Rams have been working to re-sign Miller this offseason, but the market for the edge rusher is strong.