Randy Gregory expected to sign with Broncos after nearly agreeing to deal with Cowboys

Mar 15, 2022
The frenzy of free agency officially arrived on Tuesday.

Just moments after the Cowboys announced they had agreed to terms on a new five-year deal with Randy Gregory, the defensive end changed his mind, spurning Dallas to instead agree to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that a hang-up in contract language was a sticking point for Gregory in returning to the Cowboys. Per Rapoport, the Cowboys deal was also going to be for $70 million.

Gregory's shift is reminiscent of linebacker Anthony Barr, who was headed to the Jets until they agreed with C.J. Mosley in 2019. Barr later explained he didn't feel right about leaving for New York almost as soon as he agreed, and he ended up returning to the Vikings.

Gregory's move means the edge rusher is leaving the team that remained patient with and supportive of him as he repeatedly violated the league's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse in the early portion of his career. Gregory has missed more than 50 games due to suspension and has yet to play a full season, but he showed signs of dominance off the edge in the past two seasons, recording 9.5 sacks in that span. Gregory ranked 10th among all edge-rushers in pass-rush grade, per Pro Football Focus, and he tied for the most turnovers caused by pressure with five, per Next Gen Stats, in 12 regular-season games played in 2021.

He'll bring those talents to the Mile High City, where the Broncos are aggressively reshaping their roster into that of a contender in the now-loaded AFC West. Denver agreed to a blockbuster trade to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson last week and has acted accordingly on the eve of the new league year, filling a significant need at edge rusher months after trading away franchise legend Von Miller to Los Angeles, where the future Hall of Famer went on to win a Super Bowl with the Rams.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported that the Broncos turned their attention to Gregory when it became apparent that Miller would be too expensive to sign.

With a healthy Bradley Chubb in the mix, Denver will have two excellent edge rushers set to hunt quarterbacks. Dallas, meanwhile, will soften the stunning blow of losing Gregory by retaining safety Malik Hooker on a two-year deal worth $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Hooker came to Dallas in 2021 after a promising start to his NFL career was hampered by injuries while with the Colts. Hooker appeared in 15 games, recording 44 tackles, two passes defensed and one interception in his first season with Dallas, which was facing a question at the position entering the new league year. Keeping Hooker will prevent the Cowboys from losing their top two strong safeties, as Jayron Kearse is headed to free agency and has yet to sign a new deal with Dallas.

Related Content

news

Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year, $24.25 million extension

One of the NFL's most accurate kickers in 2021 is being rewarded accordingly. The Falcons are re-signing ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ to a five-year, $24.25 million deal, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams signing with Ravens on five-year, $70M deal

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams is signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Browns releasing center, NFLPA president JC Tretter

Cleveland is releasing center JC Tretter, who is also the NFLPA president, after trying unsuccessfully to trade him in recent days.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has announced his retirement following 16 seasons. 
news

Steelers signing former Bears OL James Daniels to three-year, $26.5M deal

Pittsburgh is signing offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 15

Connor Williams is taking his talents to South Beach. The Dolphins are signing the former Cowboys guard to a two-year, $14 million deal with $7.5 million fully guaranteed, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Browns to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday; Falcons hope to meet Wednesday

Cleveland has been doing its due diligence on Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and is expected to meet with the quarterback Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.
news

Rams to release former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker

The Rams are moving on from four-time first-team All-Pro punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿, who is being released after 10 seasons with the club, Ian Rapoport reports. Hekker has consistently been one of the best booming punters in the NFL during his run since signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.
news

Aaron Rodgers officially signs contract extension; Packers QB to earn $150.8M over next three years

After a week of back-and-forth with the Packers on the exact structure of his new deal, Aaron Rodgers will make an average of $50 million per year over the first three years of the contract.
news

Patriots trading OLB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are swapping defenders ahead of the new league year. New England is sending edge rusher ﻿Chase Winovich﻿ to Cleveland in exchange for linebacker ﻿Mack Wilson﻿.
news

Lions to sign WR D.J. Chark to one-year, $10M deal

Detroit has added another weapon to a deprived offense. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Lions are expected to sign free-agent wideout ﻿D.J. Chark﻿ to a one-year deal worth $10 million fully guaranteed.
