Broncos acquiring Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade including Drew Lock, multiple picks, players

It's not Aaron Rodgers, but the Denver Broncos made their splash play for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the Seahawks and Broncos agreed in principle on a trade sending quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources informed of the decision.
The full package for Seattle, which also sent a fourth-round pick Denver's way: two first-rounders, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The trade is pending a physical and Wilson waiving his no-trade clause, and it cannot be finalized until the new league year begins March 16.
The future of the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback had been in question in Seattle for more than a year, despite Wilson insisting this offseason he wanted to remain with the Seahawks.
Now he's on the move from the NFC West to the AFC West.
Wilson represents a huge coup for Broncos general manager George Paton, who took a big swing at finally finding a solution to the most vital position in sports. Denver had been in quarterback purgatory since Peyton Manning's retirement following the 2015 season, cycling through signal-callers without an answer.
Now they find themselves with a transformational passer.
Wilson had an up-and-down 2021 campaign. He started hot, then a finger injury caused him to miss the first games of his career, and he wasn't the same immediately after returning. But he caught fire again down the stretch, indicating the issues were more injury-related than a declining player.
Wilson throws the prettiest deep ball in the NFL, can extend plays, and thrives within the framework of the offense or making off-schedule throws. The Broncos have improved their offensive line in recent seasons and have the building blocks of a potent offense.
The Broncos currently boast wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and stud young running back Javonte Williams. It's a loaded offense that Wilson will spearhead.
Seattle didn't plan on moving Wilson unless they got a transformative package in return. The Broncos made an offer they couldn't refuse.
Taking on Lock as part of the deal gives Seattle at least one option at quarterback, with Geno Smith headed to free agency. But it leaves a massive question about the future under center. Head coach Pete Carroll wants no part of a rebuild, so where the Seahawks turn at QB will indicate how quickly they'll be able to restack the deck in the rugged NFC West.
The Broncos had a playoff-ready roster outside of the quarterback. Now they have that Super Bowl champ to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr in a loaded AFC West.