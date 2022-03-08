Broncos acquiring Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade including Drew Lock, multiple picks, players

It's not Aaron Rodgers, but the Denver Broncos made their splash play for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the Seahawks and Broncos agreed in principle on a trade sending quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources informed of the decision.

The full package for Seattle, which also sent a fourth-round pick Denver's way: two first-rounders, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock﻿, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant﻿, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The trade is pending a physical and Wilson waiving his no-trade clause, and it cannot be finalized until the new league year begins March 16.

The future of the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback had been in question in Seattle for more than a year, despite Wilson insisting this offseason he wanted to remain with the Seahawks.

Now he's on the move from the NFC West to the AFC West.

Wilson represents a huge coup for Broncos general manager George Paton, who took a big swing at finally finding a solution to the most vital position in sports. Denver had been in quarterback purgatory since Peyton Manning's retirement following the 2015 season, cycling through signal-callers without an answer.

Now they find themselves with a transformational passer.

Wilson had an up-and-down 2021 campaign. He started hot, then a finger injury caused him to miss the first games of his career, and he wasn't the same immediately after returning. But he caught fire again down the stretch, indicating the issues were more injury-related than a declining player.