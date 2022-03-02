Around the NFL

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS -- The quarterback carousel is about to start spinning, but Pete Carroll doesn't expect the Seattle Seahawks to hop on the ride.

Carroll told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday that Russell Wilson, who has played footsie the past two offseasons with the idea of a trade out of Seattle, should be the Seahawks signal-caller in 2022 barring unforeseen circumstances.

"At this time of year, there's conversations about everybody, and it's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players," Carroll said when asked if Seattle has engaged in trade talks regarding Wilson. "That's not changed. It's been the same every year. It's the same.

"We have no intention of making any move there. But the conversations, [general manager] John [Schneider] has to field those, he always has. But nothing specific."

Wilson, who unsuccessfully angled for a move last offseason, is exploring his options again this year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in January. The 33-year-old quarterback, entering his second decade in the NFL, hasn't demanded a trade and it's not clear that he will, but Wilson is believed to be looking for a new destination after spending 10 seasons in Seattle, the most recent of which was his first losing campaign in the pros.

The veteran is among a slew of quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, who have attempted in recent years to leverage their way out of their locale or to a new deal by exploring a trade. So far, all have remained with their original club. Matthew Stafford, who maneuvered his way out of Detroit in 2021 and to his first Super Bowl appearance and title with the Rams, is a glaring exception, and one that Wilson, who hasn't been in the big game in seven years, and others in theory would love to replicate.

Wilson has two years left on his deal in Seattle and is slated to count $37 million against the cap in 2022, though none of his salary is guaranteed.

With QB questions around the league in places like Pittsburgh, Washington, Carolina and Tampa Bay, among others, Wilson's name is going to continue to pop up in trade rumors -- and calls. Carroll and Schneider may take those calls, but the plan in Seattle, as of now, is status quo under center.

