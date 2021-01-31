Lions to trade Matthew Stafford to Rams in blockbuster deal involving Jared Goff, picks

The clock on a potential deal began ticking ever since Pelissero reported Jan. 23 that Detroit and its franchise signal-caller mutually agreed to part ways. Now, at age 32, Stafford -- the 2009 No. 1 overall pick -- will get a fresh start under coach Sean McVay in the City of Angels.

For Goff, 26, the deal comes after sketchy end to the 2020 season. Near the end of what was an up-and-down campaign, Goff suffered a broken right thumb in Week 16 that caused him to miss the season finale and begin the Rams' wild card matchup against the Seahawks as a backup to John Wolford﻿.

Rams GM Les Snead said earlier this week that Goff "is a Ram in this moment," a sentiment that echoed the seemingly rocky foundation the former No. 1 overall pick was standing on. Rapoport reported the next day that the team expected to have an open QB competition if Goff wasn't traded. This move certainly takes that off the table.

In addition to getting a restart of his own, Goff will reunite with new Lions GM Brad Holmes whom he knows well. The former Rams director of college scouting evaluated Goff coming out of California in 2016. Alongside offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, Goff will play a central role in the Lions' rebuild under head coach Dan Campbell.

While the date is still to be determined, the 2021 season already has one of its first must-see matchups with Goff and Stafford getting a chance to exact some revenge against their old teams when the Rams host the Lions at SoFi Stadium.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi confirmed, per an informed source, that the New England Patriots were among the interested teams. Giardi added that it's unclear how far it went beyond that but he surmised that, considering the price, it's hard to imagine the Pats stayed in for long.

Despite dealing with numerous nagging injuries, Stafford finished the year with 4,084 yards, his most since 2017, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He departs Detroit with a bevy of franchise records in his name, including most career passing yards (41,025), highest career completion percentage (62.48%) and most career passing touchdowns (256). The one-time Pro Bowler and 2011 Comeback Player of the Year posted a 74-90-1 record in 165 starts.