Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit.

Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Earlier this week, Seattle coach Pete Carroll insisted the team has "no intention" of trading the perennial Pro Bowler.

The Commanders have every intention of acquiring an upgrade at the sport's most important position. The club has made calls throughout the league in hopes of striking a deal, Rapoport added. Coach Ron Rivera noted this week that Washington is doing its homework on the current class of free agents and draft prospects. But with a roster featuring promise at most positions aside from the top one, adding a franchise QB is the preference.

"This year we are being very proactive, looking, searching," Rivera said Tuesday in Indianapolis. "We are trying to truly cover every base. … Every time you hear something, you're checking into it. And so we've got to do our work. We've got to do our due diligence."