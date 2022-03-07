Around the NFL

Von Miller hints at potential reunion with Broncos ahead of free agency

Published: Mar 07, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Adam Maya

Digital Content Editor

As he prepared to play in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, Von Miller reiterated that he never wanted to leave the Broncos. In the aftermath of victory, the star linebacker might be preparing a return to Denver.

Miller shared a series of social media posts on Monday hinting at a possible reunion with the Broncos.

"I kinda want that old thing back ... 5280," he tweeted, seemingly referencing the Mile High City.

Earlier, his Instagram stories featured two pictures of him as a Bronco with captions asking if he should wear 58 or 40 in blue and orange and, "I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?"

The Rams would happily give Miller the one he just occupied. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that there's mutual interest between the two sides. L.A. and Denver, though, are just two potential suitors.

This offseason marks Miller's first foray into free agency, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the soon-to-be 33-year-old intends to fully explore the open market. After closing out the 2021 campaign with a bang, Miller's also in line to cash in again. He ranks No. 7 among Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022.

The Broncos are flush with cap space, unlike the Rams, and were Miller's NFL home for all but the past few months of his 11-year career. If his social media accounts are any indication, Denver is also where his heart still resides.

Related Content

news

NFL sets salary cap at $208.2 million per team for 2022 season

The NFL's salary cap is set at $208.2 million per team for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely through at least 2022 season for betting on NFL games

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely through the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, the NFL announced Monday.
news

Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement after nine seasons

Colts tight end ﻿Jack Doyle﻿ is hanging up his cleats. The former Pro Bowler announced Monday that he is retiring after nine seasons.
news

Bengals place franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates

Though it wasn't the news their standout safety was hoping to hear, the Bengals are ensuring a pillar of their defense isn't playing elsewhere in 2022. The Bengals on Monday placed the franchise tag on ﻿Jessie Bates﻿.
news

Patriots releasing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

New England is once again parting ways with veteran linebacker ﻿Kyle Van Noy﻿. The move clears $5 million in salary cap space this year, which gives Bill Belichick additional flexibility heading toward free agency.
news

Colts announce Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship to promote diversity in NFL coaching

The Colts announced on Monday the creation of the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship, a program that will afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates an opportunity to gain valuable experience as they progress in their careers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, March 7

The Panthers have a considerable amount of cap space to address their many needs this offseason, notably at quarterback. They created a bit more room by moving money around with one of their best players.

Carolina announced Monday that it restructured linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿'s contract.
news

Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku

Cleveland placed the franchise tag on David Njoku, Ian Rapoport reports. The move guarantees the veteran TE Njoku just south of $11 million for the 2022 season but might just be a placeholder for a multi-year deal.
news

Christian Kirk open-minded heading into free agency: 'I just want to land in the best place I can be'

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk says he will consider his options this offseason once becoming a free agent. 
news

Drew Rosenhaus doesn't expect Dolphins to franchise tag DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Emmanuel Ogbah's agent said Sunday that he doesn't anticipate Miami using the franchise tag on the edge rusher.
news

Jaire Alexander, Packers resume negotiations on contract extension

As the Packers await ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' decision, they're making sure one of their top defensive stars, Jaire Alexander, will stay in Green Bay for years to come.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW