Von Miller hints at potential reunion with Broncos ahead of free agency

As he prepared to play in Super Bowl LVI for the Rams, Von Miller reiterated that he never wanted to leave the Broncos. In the aftermath of victory, the star linebacker might be preparing a return to Denver.

Miller shared a series of social media posts on Monday hinting at a possible reunion with the Broncos.

"I kinda want that old thing back ... 5280," he tweeted, seemingly referencing the Mile High City.

Earlier, his Instagram stories featured two pictures of him as a Bronco with captions asking if he should wear 58 or 40 in blue and orange and, "I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?"

The Rams would happily give Miller the one he just occupied. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that there's mutual interest between the two sides. L.A. and Denver, though, are just two potential suitors.

This offseason marks Miller's first foray into free agency, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the soon-to-be 33-year-old intends to fully explore the open market. After closing out the 2021 campaign with a bang, Miller's also in line to cash in again. He ranks No. 7 among Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022.