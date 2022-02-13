Around the NFL

Matthew Stafford, Rams to hammer out extension after Super Bowl LVI

Published: Feb 13, 2022 at 03:13 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

One year removed from their blockbuster trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, the Los Angeles Rams are vying for a championship in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams brass hope to maintain that success with Stafford as their QB for many years to come.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Rams and Stafford's agent are looking to hammer out a contract extension after the season. Stafford enters the final year of his current contract in 2022 and is due to make $23 million.

Rams general manager Les Snead told Rapoport last week that trading for Stafford wasn't just about 2021, but years past the current one. Rapoport said Snead believes they will get an extension done.

Stafford, 34, never missed a start in his first season with L.A., leading the Rams to a 12-5 record and setting single-season franchise records in completions (404), passing yards (4,886) and touchdowns (41). Stafford has followed up the regular-season success with three playoff wins on the road to an NFC championship, which brought his career postseason record to 3-3 after 12 seasons spent with the Detroit Lions.

Stafford's success under Rams coach Sean McVay is evident, and retaining him for the long term would be paramount, but an extension with their star QB won't be the only component for Snead this offseason.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham and pass rusher Von Miller﻿, both midseason acquisitions for the Rams in 2021, are impending free agents this offseason.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Miller has enjoyed his short time in L.A., and the feeling is mutual. A return is possible, per Garafolo, but this will be the first time Miller enters free agency and he's expected to fully explore the scene. Garafolo adds that the soon-to-be 33-year-old feels like he has a lot of good football left after spending a lot of time on his body recovery.

Beckham said this week he's willing to sacrifice salary in order to stay with the Rams, indicating his happiness in L.A. The former Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the Rams after being released by the Browns on Nov. 5.

Retaining Stafford will be a huge part for the whole scope of the entire Rams offseason, Rapoport added. It may be the first domino to fall in trying to preserve the Super Bowl squad.

Related Content

news

Cardinals want Kyler Murray to take step forward in leadership, maturity

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ made headlines this week by scrubbing any references to the Arizona Cardinals from his Instagram account, leading many in football, and in the Cardinals organization, to wonder what was up with the former No. 1 overall pick.
news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor in line for lucrative contract extension after Super Bowl LVI

After leading the Bengals on an improbable run to Super Bowl LVI, set to kick off in a few hours, Zac Taylor has positioned himself for a nice payday. Ian Rapoport reports the third-year coach's representation will sit down with the club after the season and begin to hammer out a lucrative contract extension.
news

Raiders hiring Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Patriots WR coach Mick Lombardi is being hired as the next Raiders OC, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 12

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams made their final preparations for Super Bowl LVI on Saturday with the game about 24 hours away.
news

Bengals elevate former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels to active roster ahead of Super Bowl LVI

With Super Bowl LVI just a day away, the Bengals announced their final two practice squad elevations of the season on Saturday, naming a receiver and a former Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the active roster.
news

Saints not expected to trade Michael Thomas (ankle), want star WR back for 2022 season

The Saints played the entire 2021 season without star receiver Michael Thomas due to a string of nagging ankle injuries. Despite a slew of ongoing issues, the team fully expects the former All-Pro to return to the lineup in 2022.
news

Rams OL Austin Corbett has made 'best of' opportunity after being cast off by Browns

After quickly being traded by the Browns to the Rams for a fifth-round pick, guard Austin Corbett is thriving in Los Angeles and starting in Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals aim to pressure Matthew Stafford for four quarters: 'Keep chopping wood' 

The Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI with stellar second-half efforts from their defense in the playoffs. Behind linemen Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati hopes to topple the Rams by pressuring Matthew Stafford late.
news

Odell Beckham says he's willing to sacrifice salary to stay with Rams: 'It feels like a home'

Rams WR Odell Beckham provided a quick response when asked Friday if he'd sacrifice financially to improve his chances of returning to Los Angeles in the offseason.
news

Tyler Boyd on Bengals WR corps: 'It's evolved to the best since I've been here'

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, it would be foolhardy to discount the role ﻿Bengals WRs Tee Higgins﻿ and ﻿Tyler Boyd﻿ will have in the big game. "You can't double-team all of us," Boyd said Friday. 
news

Cardinals follow Kyler Murray's social media cleanse with one of their own

The Cardinals social media team scrubbed their Instagram account down to two posts on Friday, mirroring that of superstar quarterback Kyler Murray.
