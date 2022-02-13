Matthew Stafford, Rams to hammer out extension after Super Bowl LVI

One year removed from their blockbuster trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, the Los Angeles Rams are vying for a championship in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams brass hope to maintain that success with Stafford as their QB for many years to come.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Rams and Stafford's agent are looking to hammer out a contract extension after the season. Stafford enters the final year of his current contract in 2022 and is due to make $23 million.

Rams general manager Les Snead told Rapoport last week that trading for Stafford wasn't just about 2021, but years past the current one. Rapoport said Snead believes they will get an extension done.

Stafford, 34, never missed a start in his first season with L.A., leading the Rams to a 12-5 record and setting single-season franchise records in completions (404), passing yards (4,886) and touchdowns (41). Stafford has followed up the regular-season success with three playoff wins on the road to an NFC championship, which brought his career postseason record to 3-3 after 12 seasons spent with the Detroit Lions.

Stafford's success under Rams coach Sean McVay is evident, and retaining him for the long term would be paramount, but an extension with their star QB won't be the only component for Snead this offseason.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham and pass rusher Von Miller﻿, both midseason acquisitions for the Rams in 2021, are impending free agents this offseason.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Miller has enjoyed his short time in L.A., and the feeling is mutual. A return is possible, per Garafolo, but this will be the first time Miller enters free agency and he's expected to fully explore the scene. Garafolo adds that the soon-to-be 33-year-old feels like he has a lot of good football left after spending a lot of time on his body recovery.

Beckham said this week he's willing to sacrifice salary in order to stay with the Rams, indicating his happiness in L.A. The former Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the Rams after being released by the Browns on Nov. 5.