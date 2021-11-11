Odell Beckham agrees to terms on one-year deal to join NFC contender Rams

Odell Beckham has made a decision on his next NFL home. And it's sure to turn quite a few heads.
The sought-after free agent receiver has agreed to terms on a one year deal to join the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones reported.
The team confirmed the move shortly thereafter.
Beckham joins Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Darrell Henderson and Van Jefferson as key pieces in a high-powered offense led by Matthew Stafford and helmed by Sean McVay.
Around the NFL will have more on this shortly.