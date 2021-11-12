Odell Beckham Jr. adds yet another star to loaded Rams roster, but questions follow Pro Bowl WR to LA

Beckham might not be the hyper-athletic, big-play stealer that he once was. We don't know. Maybe he will be now that he is playing with a big-time quarterback in Stafford and in a system in which he will be schemed open. Will he get the ball as much as he wants?

Maybe not. Kupp is the NFL's leading receiver and the Rams' offense is built on spreading the ball around. Woods is as good of a No. 2 wideout as there is in the NFL, and second-year wide receiver Van Jefferson is an emerging talent.

There is this though, and this can't be overlooked: The Rams recently parted ways with deep threat DeSean Jackson﻿, seemingly because he couldn't find a role/couldn't be found in his role. Could Beckham find himself in a similar situation?

In not having a deep threat, the Rams' offense is easier to defend. Defensive coordinators have told me for years that if you can keep things underneath, it's easier to slow down the run and explosive plays from any area of the field. Beckham, by presence alone, will keep defenses honest.

In terms of needing him? No, the Rams didn't need Beckham.

Just like they didn't need Miller.

However, acquiring talent and lots of it over the course of a 17-game season and possibly the playoffs, the more top-end depth you can have, the better. The Rams also have very good role players and emerging young talent to accompany the lead singers of their band.

The binding glue to just about every move the Rams have made this season is this: It's winning the Super Bowl in their home SoFi Stadium.

If there is one thing leaders in this organization have learned, it's that when you have your shot to get to the Super Bowl, you shoot it.

After losing to New England, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII after the 2018 season, the Rams didn't make the playoffs in 2019 and lost in the NFC Divisional Round to Green Bay last season.